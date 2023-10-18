James Thomasson Reaches Amazon's Best-Seller Status With“Success In Any Economy,” Co-Authored With Brian Tracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - James Thomasson

MOBILE , AL , USA , October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- James Thomasson, has achieved a significant milestone as his latest co-authored book, "Success In Any Economy," alongside the legendary Brian Tracy, hit Amazon's best-seller list. Published by CelebrityPress®, the book made its grand entrance into the literary world on October 12, 2023.



Upon its release,“Success In Any Economy” made waves in the literary world. Solidifying its place as a top resource in multiple categories, and propelling to the forefront of Amazon's Best Sellers list. This dynamic book has soared to #7 in the Direct Marketing category, #12 in the Sales & Selling category, and #36 in Entrepreneurship. As a testament to its exceptional value and wide-ranging appeal, "Success In Any Economy" continues to inspire individuals and businesses in today's ever-evolving economic landscape.



At the heart of this remarkable journey lies James Thomasson's invaluable contribution, "Building an Accounting Enterprise." His chapter stands as a testament to his steadfast commitment to equipping individuals with the wisdom and motivation essential for flourishing in diverse economic landscapes.

Meet James Thomasson:

James Thomasson is not only a co-author of "Success In Any Economy" but also a seasoned accountant, consultant, and visionary entrepreneur. He serves as the President and CEO of Accelerated Financial Services, INC., where he has carved an extraordinary career spanning several decades.

James's ability to think outside the box and deliver innovative solutions has been the driving force behind his successful journey. Before transforming Accelerated Financial Services, INC. into the thriving entity it is today, James held the role of President and CEO at TBS Communications, INC., where his visionary leadership and strategic acumen led the company to unprecedented success.

His prowess in financial management and business development has earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in the world of business. James Thomasson also serves as the Chairman of the United Bank Advisory Board, providing invaluable insights and guidance on financial matters. Previously, he held the position of Chairman of the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce, playing a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and strengthening the local business community.



James's journey towards excellence began with his relentless pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of South Alabama. In 1987, he founded his own accounting practice, and since then, his entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to acquire ten different tax and accounting practices, solidifying his status as a recognized authority in business acquisitions.



Throughout his illustrious career, James Thomasson has consistently demonstrated visionary leadership, a profound understanding of finance, and the art of successful entrepreneurship. His passion for innovation, combined with his extensive knowledge, has positioned him as a highly sought-after expert in the industry.

James Thomasson's dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, colleagues, and the community at large.



