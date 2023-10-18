Pat Ziemer Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With Success In Any Economy, Co-Authored With Brian Tracy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author - Patrick Ziemer

LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Pat Ziemer, the visionary owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, has achieved a noteworthy accomplishment with his latest book, "Success In Any Economy," co-authored with the legendary Brian Tracy, securing a place on Amazon's best-seller list. Published by CelebrityPress®, this remarkable book marked its debut on October 12, 2023, making an impact in the world of literature.



Upon its release,“Success In Any Economy” made waves in the literary world. Solidifying its place as a top resource in multiple categories, and propelling to the forefront of Amazon's Best Sellers list. This dynamic book has soared to #7 in the Direct Marketing category, #12 in the Sales & Selling category, and #36 in Entrepreneurship. As a testament to its exceptional value and wide-ranging appeal, "Success In Any Economy" continues to inspire individuals and businesses in today's ever-evolving economic landscape.



Pat Ziemer's unwavering commitment to excellence extends to his work in empowering individuals and businesses. His chapter, "The Power of Attitude, Motivation, and Commitment in Business Success," in "Success In Any Economy," reflects his passion for helping others achieve their full potential.



Meet Pat Ziemer:

Pat Ziemer has been at the forefront of PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field) therapy since 2002, dedicating himself to improving the well-being of countless individuals and athletes. As the owner of Magna Wave PEMF and Aura Wellness, Pat's therapy devices have been extensively utilized on racehorses, performance horses, and professional athletes. Several recent Kentucky Derby winners and numerous world champions in various horse disciplines rely on Magna Wave Therapy for their well-being. Additionally, many NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams have embraced Magna Wave Therapy as a valuable resource.

In 2007, Pat ventured into high-powered PEMF devices and introduced the world to Magna Wave. Since then, he has placed over 4000 Magna Wave devices into the market for both private and professional use. In 2019, Pat embarked on the journey of having his devices cleared by the FDA and CE marked for international distribution. One device is now registered with the FDA, and three more are on course for FDA 510K Clearance by the third quarter of 2023. Today, Magna Wave and Aura Wellness serve the human, small animal, and equine markets.

