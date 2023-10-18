Symsyn Launches A High-ROI Market Debut With Strategic Equity And Promising Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TITUSVILLE, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SymSyn ®, a visionary in urban ecosystem solutions, announces a market-focused strategy with a $5 million capital raise. This pivotal financial initiative is designed to bolster SymSyn's mission of enriching biodiversity in urban settings and championing innovative solutions for a greener tomorrow. In this venture, SymSyn is partnering with Core Team Partners for its expertise in strategic planning, operations, c-suite recruitment, and capital raise guidance.



SymSyn is poised to unveil its paradigm-shifting concept Habi·Tech·Ture TM into the worldwide marketplace. The Nature Cabinet System and Method is fully patented. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and ecological design, the company is dedicated to combating the decline in biodiversity in metropolitan areas worldwide. The Urban Desert Oasis (The UDO®) begins now!

This milestone in SymSyn's journey underscores our steadfast drive to launch innovative products and services. SymSyn is poised to:



Patent Monetization: Eight utility patents for Nature Cabinets will unlock lucrative licensing and sales opportunities. The modular habitat system is commercially poised.



R&D Revenue: The Ultimate Nature TV Studio, known as The Frogaplex, holds exclusive rights to The Nature TV Live Network , carving out a distinctive revenue stream.



Production to Profit: Boosted production aims to drive sales across communities, businesses, and cities, translating to revenue growth.



Market Expansion: Reaching municipalities, corporations, and eco-organizations, SymSyn projects an uptick in sales.



Strategic Partnerships for Growth: Ties with The Bioneers, The Sierra Club, The Amphibian Foundation, The Biomimicry Institute, and others aim at profitability through shared resources.

Educate to Monetize: SymSyn's educational efforts aim to raise awareness and drive sales.



"We are embarking on an exhilarating journey, and we are thrilled to have Core Team Partners by our side," stated Gary Schlemmer, Founder of SymSyn. "This capital injection, coupled with strategic prowess, will not only propel our growth but also inspire positive transformation in urban environments globally. Together, we aim to reshape cities to be more livable, resilient, and in harmony with the natural world."

SymSyn cordially invites investors, environmental enthusiasts, and all those passionate about urban biodiversity to join hands in this exciting venture. Inquire about the availability of the remaining 10X founders' shares, which offer a double principal return in under 6 months:

Fueling SymSyn's business aspirations with a focus on growth and profitability, discover more about Core Team Partners at .



















