Team One Welcomes New Design Director To Lead The Agency Into The Modern Era Of Premium & Luxury Design

“Design has always been a critical part of what makes a premium brand. Which is why the talent required to lead that discipline is such a high priority for us at Team One,” said Graves.“Not only does Ryan know the Team One family well – having worked on our creative team before – he brings a deep design background, an established aesthetic prowess and a love of the craft to his new role. Ryan has an exceptional eye and a passion for luxury brands, and that eye happens to be attached to an exceptional human being whose work is always culturally-tuned, visually-driven and evocative. I personally am looking forward to seeing where Ryan takes us.”

Throughout his career, DiDonato has created award-winning work for a handful of Fortune 50 companies and brands, whose mission has been to connect with audiences in breakthrough ways. Working on the brand and agency side to develop successful, integrated campaigns for the likes of Google, Pernod Ricard, Lexus, Samsung, Netflix and Häagen-Dazs, to name a few. This work has earned him industry recognitions from the World Luxury Awards, Cannes Lions, AICE and the Shorty Awards. Most recently, DiDonato worked as a freelancer, leading design projects for Absolut, Marriott Bonvoy, The Glenlivet, Fisker, Citarella and more.

“I'm excited to be back with the Team One family, helping to build a design practice that supports all the brands that our agency works with,” said DiDonato.“As our ever-changing industry continues to grow in different ways, I'm ready to embrace those changes and adapt our design work to stay culturally ahead of the game.”

Outside of the agency world, DiDonato has experience spearheading passion projects for the Rainforest Fund, the CAA Foundation and the NYC Mayor's office.

