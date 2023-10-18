New Orleans Marketing And Website Design Agency Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logo of Get Online NOLA

Get Online NOLA Founder, Wendy Dolan

Get Online NOLA, a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary.

- Wendy Dolan, Founder of Get Online NOLANEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Get Online NOLA , a woman-owned small business specializing in digital marketing and website design, is proud to announce its 10-year anniversary. This milestone marks a decade of dedicated service to the New Orleans business community, helping small businesses and charitable organizations establish a robust digital presence.Founded in 2013 by Wendy Dolan, Get Online NOLA has been instrumental in bringing a multitude of New Orleans businesses online and empowering them to thrive in the digital age. Throughout the past decade, Get Online NOLA has been a catalyst for small businesses and charitable organizations to adapt in an increasingly digitally driven economy. The company firmly believes in the power of professional websites and strategic digital marketing efforts, recognizing their pivotal role in propelling businesses to greater heights, fostering growth, and broadening their reach to a wider audience."We're excited to celebrate our company's 10th anniversary," says Wendy Dolan, the founder of Get Online NOLA. "In the last ten years, we have been committed to helping over a hundred small businesses shine online, and it's always a joy to witness their growth. We understand that having a stellar online presence is essential in today's business landscape.”This year, to commemorate the milestone, Get Online NOLA gave away a free website to a local small business, Sassy A Cosmetics .“The best marketing company ever is Get Online NOLA,” says Latrice Dillon, Co-founder of Sassy A Cosmetics.“My website is fantastic and professional. I couldn't have asked for a better web design team and designer. I appreciate how much Get Online NOLA has made my life easier.”Get Online NOLA's Mission & Values:Get Online NOLA's mission is to help small businesses and nonprofits take control of their online presence and grow their bottom line through effective marketing and web services. They are committed to being an approachable, trustworthy, inclusive, and solution-driven company. Get Online NOLA values kindness and gives back to the community through marketing services, volunteering, and outreach.

