Alair Homes Hosts The First Cocktails And Collaboration Event In The Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, Alair TM, a luxury builder in Bluffton, SC, hosted the very first cocktails and collaboration event in the Lowcountry at Hewitt Oaks. The event brought together some of the top business professionals in the area for an evening of networking and collaboration around important topics.Business Coach and Owner of Business on Purpose, Scott Beebe, was the presenter for the evening, he tasked the leaders in the room to work together to solve issues within their businesses. In addition, former Bluffton resident and Community Outreach Consultant Whitney Brown encouraged the group to seek out one another in their day-to-day to continue the conversation and collaborate on ways they can work together to build up their network and community.“Over the last several years, Alair has hosted quite a few of these events across the Carolinas and we are really excited about hosting this first one in Bluffton. We have so many talented leaders and business owners in the Lowcountry and these events are about getting them in the same room together to collaborate. We take pride in the communities where we build homes and we know that together, with other local leaders, we can use our combined tools and resources to build up our communities and each other”, says Walter Strong with Alair.Walter and his family have been building in the Lowcountry community for three generations. In 2018 he joined Alair because he saw the value in what their network could help him do in both his community and business. Over the last five years, Walter has seen firsthand the power of how a strong industry network can build up and bring together the local community.Walter and his Partner Cal Rowes recently opened a second office in Old Town Bluffton and they are looking forward to hosting their next Lowcountry Cocktails and Collaboration event in the Spring of 2024.

