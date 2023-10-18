Lexington's Iconic Rooftop Bar Belle's Cocktail House Celebrates 10 Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Belle's Cocktail House, Lexington's first rooftop bar, will celebrate 10 years with a slate of weekend activities kicking off Thursday, November 2nd.

- Justin Thompson, Owner/Partner Belle's Cocktail HouseLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Belle's Cocktail House, Lexington's first rooftop bar situated just blocks from Rupp Arena, will celebrate 10 years with a slate of weekend activities kicking off Thursday, November 2nd, and culminating with the official anniversary party on Saturday, November 4th. Saturday night's“party of all parties” will be open to the public. The downtown hotspot has become a landmark of Lexington's downtown skyscape, with locals and visitors alike often standing in lines that stretch down the block just to get a peek inside. Belle's originally opened as a two-story lounge back in 2013, adding the iconic rooftop in 2016.The anniversary weekend kicks off with a VIP event on Thursday, November 2nd. The private fête is an appreciation evening exclusive to invited patrons and friends who have consistently supported Belle's through the years. Friday, November 3rd Belle's will host“Bourbon, Cigars, & Belle's”, a ticketed benefit for Makenna Foundation and Kentucky Children's Hospital. The evening includes an exclusive bourbon tasting and complimentary cigars by premium cigar purveyor Alec Bradley. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. The final event of the weekend festivities, Saturday, November 4th is the centerpiece of the celebrations. Open to the public, Saturday evening is expected to draw large crowds in honor of this milestone anniversary.“It's certainly humbling when you realize how fortunate we are to be celebrating this milestone anniversary. We have a lot of folks to thank who helped get us here but foremost is our dedicated staff. From our very first day to now, their passion has been the backbone of our success. Friday night's“Bourbon, Cigars, & Belle's” fundraiser holds a special place for our Belle's family. Founded by the parents of a staff member, Makenna Foundation has had a tremendous impact on the lives of children. It is only fitting that as we celebrate the anniversary of our beginnings, we also recognize some of the stories that have effectuated change along the way. Of course, Saturday, November 4th is our official anniversary party. Belle's invites the public to join us for a night to remember. We have a special evening planned for everyone as we celebrate the last decade and say cheers to the next one.”– Justin Thompson, Owner/Partner Belle's Cocktail HouseAbout Belle's Cocktail House:Named after one of Lexington's more colorful residents and infamous madam, Belle Brezing, Belle's Cocktail House opened in 2013 in the heart of downtown Lexington. A portrait of Brezing can be found on the first floor of the three-story eclectic lounge as an homage to her infamous brand of southern charm, the inspiration behind Gone With the Wind's Belle Watling character. Brezing's TIME Magazine obituary states she operated“the most orderly of disorderly houses,” a motto adopted by Belle's Cocktail House. With three distinct floors of lounge space, each level sets a different mood. From the oversized oak bar and expansive bourbon display on the entry-level to the open-concept social scene of the second-floor lounge, Belle's has something for everyone. With the addition of the year-round third-floor rooftop bar in 2016, Belle's has firmly established itself as the favorite for locals and visitors alike. Open every Thursday-Saturday, the mural-clad brick building on the corner of Market & Church is as inviting as its' namesake.Visit or follow @bellescocktailhouse on social to stay updated on specials and events going on at Belle's Cocktail House.For tickets to the“Bourbon, Cigars, & Belle's” benefit event on Thursday, November 2nd, visitMedia Inquiries:

Niki Dec

Harlot Inc.

+1 646-870-4324



