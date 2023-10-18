Sangre Sagrade: An Exhibition Of Works By Lupe Inès Cariño

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A non-traditional gallery showcases the emerging artist's exploration of his Mexican ancestry, and his queerness.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 'Sangre Sagrade' is a solo show by Lupe Inès Cariño, opening October 26, 2023, at Gallery Particulier.Cariño's work celebrates humanity and its savage nature while exploring his Mexican roots. He also creates new images of gender and body expression.Born and raised in Brooklyn, Lupe Inès Cariño cut his artistic teeth at the Student Arts League and in the Brooklyn art scene. Having never lived in Mexico, and speaking little Spanish, he felt compelled todiscover what his Mexican ancestry meant to him. Four years ago, he followed his roots to a small townin Puebla, Mexico where he studied indigenous Barro Bruñido techniques with master ceramist SimonMartinez Lopez. And learned Spanish.Mexican imagery and culture play a big influence on his work. He is concerned with life cycles andsources. That is expressed through imagery of blood and skulls, and the exploration of gender in the body and mind. The sacredness of ancestors and life cycles is brought into parallel with the sacredness of transness. In our country and in our city, trans people are politically, culturally, and physically underattack. This show is a respite. Carino brings life and genders' joys and pains into the gallery, whichintends to center and celebrate trans life and art. The title Sangre Sagrade parallels the use of LatinE(rather than LatinX) for gender neutrality. This is particularly significant for a language that genders every noun and corresponding adjective; the title would be expected to be spelled Sangre Sagrada, feminine.Arabella von Arx, director of Gallery Particulier, says:“Lupe Inès Cariño's focus on his ancestraltraditions, and on the exploration of gender, is deeply relevant to our communities. Additionally, he hasstrong skills, craft,and talent. This is the kind of art we bring to people through intimate connections. That defines our gallery.”Gallery Particulier is a Brooklyn-based non-profit gallery connecting creators with laypeople byexhibiting art in NYC homes. The gallery was founded in 2021 by Arabella von Arx, an art critic andeditor. This new kind of gallery, with its board of advisors, aims to bridge the gap between communitiesand artists by facilitating easy access to original works. It serves as a laboratory to create a model thatother art organizations or artist collectives can scale up or adopt. Gallery Particulier is located at 281Maple St., Brooklyn, NY. Private viewing/opening by RSVP will take place on October 26, 2023, from6:00pm until 8:00pm. After opening, viewing by appointment:For more information visit galleryparticulier

