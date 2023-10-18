Aurora Strategy Global Welcomes Ben Mulroney To The Team

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Strategy Global is pleased to announce that veteran broadcaster Ben Mulroney has joined the firm. Aurora President and Chief Advocate Marcel Wieder said,“We are excited to welcome Ben to the Aurora team. His depth of knowledge and experience makes him one of this country's outstanding communicators.”



“I look forward to working with the team at Aurora to help clients craft and deliver their message,” said Mulroney.“They have a 'team-first' approach to tackling issues and I am excited to join, learn from and add to their already experienced lineup,” he added.

Mulroney's legal education and his recent foray into Canada's tech start up community allows him to think strategically, and his relationships on Bay Street, Queen's Park, Parliament Hill and internationally, make him a valuable asset to clients seeking to build strong connections in the national or global market.

“Ben understands that in today's fast-moving environment you need to have clarity in communicating your message,” Wieder said.“His decades of media experience have made him a formidable, and effective communicator.”

“With more than 20 years of experience in front of and behind the camera, I believe I can help clients communicate with laser focus,” Mulroney said.“Aurora provides me with the tools and resources that will allow me to develop my practice and offer clients national and international coverage on issues that affect them.”

With the addition of Dave Ryan, Jack Heath, Alan Shefman, Vince Nigro, Charles Cooke, Jordan Kerbel, and Chris Watson, Aurora is one of the fastest growing public affairs, government relations, and public relations firms in the country.“We are well positioned to handle client assignments on a broad range of topics,” said Wieder.“With our international colleagues and being members of the International Public Relations Network , we truly have a global reach for one-stop shopping to get our client's message delivered.”

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto, with affiliates in Vancouver, Edmonton, and Moncton as well as Washington DC, Florida, California, and Israel.