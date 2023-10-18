Introducing The Elinchrom THREE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- SIMON WHITTLE, CEO OF ELINCHROMWHITE PLANES, NY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Elinchrom, a leader in the high-quality photographic lighting industry, and MAC Group proudly announces the launch of the Elinchrom THREE , engineered to be the Just Right Adventure Light delivering optimized on-location performance and illumination.It delivers Accurate 261 W and 525 full-power flashes with a recycling time of 1.2 seconds at full power, so it's always ready to match a photographer's creative speed. Plus, the THREE's integrated Li-lon battery and USB-C Active Charging, ensures a photographer's workflow remains uninterrupted.Light is shaped with precision using Elinchrom's renowned light shapers or with light shapers from other brands. Plus, have control right at your fingertips with the THREE's user-friendly touchscreen interface and built-in Bridge feature for enhanced usability.At Elinchrom, our goal is that your next adventure, and all the ones that follow, are extraordinary.Optimized Performance: With an accurate power of 261 Ws and 525 full power flashes, the Elinchrom THREE is optimized to give photographers the output they require to bring their vision to life.Fast Recycling: With a recycling time of 1.2 seconds at full power, the Elinchrom THREE is ready to match a photographer's creative speed.Never Lose Momentum: Get 525 full-power flashes from the Elinchrom's THREE integrated Li-lon battery plus connect any USB-C power source to continue shooting regardless of the battery's power level to maintain an uninterrupted workflow.Light Shaping Done Right: Designed around an unconcealed flashtube for optimal light spread. Experience beautiful light quality even with light shapers from other brands. Photographers can pick between traditional Elinchrom light shapers, Elinchrom-compatible OCF, and Profoto® OF with the included heavy-duty adapter.All the Control at the Tip of Your Finger: With a touchscreen interface and quick menu, Elinchrom has streamlined access to the THREE's settings to ensure there is never a missed moment.ELINCHROM THREE KEY FEATURES:More PowerWith an accurate 261 Ws, the Elinchrom THREE delivers more power than what other brands claim to have.Integrated Li-lon BatteryDelivers up to 525 full-power flashes on a single charge plus can be charged from any USB-C source without proprietary spare batteries or chargers.As Fast as You Need It To GoWith a recycling time of 1.2 sec. at full power, the Elinchrom THREE helps you get the best possible shots.Active ChargingConnect the Elinchrom THREE to a power source and continue shooting while charging regardless of the battery's power level.Elinchrom-Compatible OF Modifier MountCompatible with most Profoto® reflector mount light shapers and the traditional Elinchrom bayonet via the included heavy-duty adapter.Sync up to 1/8000s with HSSFreeze motion, overpower ambient light and darken backgrounds.Nice and PortableWeighing only 1.6kg (3.6 lbs), the Elinchrom THREE is ready to travel with you anywhere and everywhere.TTL with Manual LockEnables a quick switch from TTL to Manual without losing exposure settings.The Elinchrom THREE is available for purchase starting today at most authorized Elinchrom retailers with a MSRP of $999 for the single head kit and $1899 for the dual head kit.ELINCHROM THREE OFF CAMERA FLASH KIT - EL20941.11x Elinchrom THREE Off-Camera Flash 20940.11x Elinchrom OCF Diffusion Dome 251101x EL-Profoto Adapter 263451x Elinchrom 65W USB-C Wall Charger 110521x Hard Case for THREE-FIVE 332552 Year WarrantyMSRP: $999.00Excluding TaxesELINCHROM THREE OFF CAMERA FLASH DUAL KIT - EL20942.22x Elinchrom THREE Off-Camera Flash 20940.12x Elinchrom OCF Diffusion Dome 251102xEL-Profoto Adapter 263452x Elinchrom 65W USB-C Wall Charger 110521x Elinchrom ONE-THREE Backpack 332522 Year WarrantyMSRP: $1,899.00Excluding Taxes"The fact that it is so powerful even though it is so small seems almost too good to be true." - THERESE ASPLUNDFor complete product information, visit elinchrom/products/elinchrom-threeFor further information, please contact Blake Griffin, Elinchrom US Brand Marketing Manager atAbout Elinchrom:For over 60 years, Elinchrom has been a pioneering force in the photographic lighting industry. With a focus on innovation and quality, Elinchrom continues to offer a wide range of state-of- the-art products for photographers and videographers, ranging from beginners to professionals.About MAC Group:MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales, and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group expanding into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation, and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind, with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhance passionate content creators' lives at every experience level.

