Growing Support For Family Businesses: 31 New Members Join Congressional Family Business Caucus

Caucus Designed to Educate Capitol Hill Leaders on Key Issues Facing Family Business

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The bipartisan Congressional Family Business Caucus is seeing a rapid increase in its membership as 31 new Congressional Members sign on to be part of the group set up to learn and understand the importance of America's largest private employer, family businesses.The Congressional Family Business Caucus, formed late last year, has held three meetings to date in the U.S. Capitol. Its mission is to raise awareness on the importance of family businesses to the economy and to address critical issues facing family businesses, from unfair taxation to workplace development to penalizing regulations.Family businesses are the largest private employers in the country, accounting for 83.3 million jobs, or 59 percent of the country's private workforce, and contributes $7.7 trillion in GDP annually to the economy, according to research.The four co-chairs of the bipartisan Caucus are Jodey Arrington (R-TX), Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) , Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) .Since its start in December 2022, the Caucus has seen an additional 31 members from both sides of the political aisle sign on to be part of the group.“The Congressional Family Business Caucus is adding new members at a pace faster than many caucuses and I believe this is because our leaders are beginning to see the importance of family businesses to our economy,” said Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA and the Policy and Taxation Group, both bipartisan advocates for family business.“We've been successful in getting support from Members of Congress, but we urge more to get involved and join the Caucus, so they understand the full scope and size of family businesses in this country, and in their districts,” she said.“Family business is big business.”The new members are signing up from across the country, from California to Maine, Texas to Minnesota, and many representatives come from multi-generational family enterprises prior to being elected to Congress.For the current full list of Congressional Family Business Caucus members go to:About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bi-partisan 501.c3 organization.

