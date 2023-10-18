Annual Open Education Global Conference Gains Strong Support From 15 Organizations In Diverse Sectors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grateful to Partners and Sponsors of OEGlobal 2023 in Edmonton, Canada.

OE Global logo

The logo of NorQuest College

Open Education Global Conference, currently taking place in Edmonton, Canada, receives support from 15 organizations dedicated to open solutions to education.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The annual Open Education Global Conference, (OEGlobal23) , currently taking place in Edmonton, Canada, has received tremendous support from a wonderfully diverse mix of institutions, companies, and organizations . These organizations, including leading educational institutions, non-profit organizations, Alberta-based companies, and education-focused technology solutions, are committed to advancing open education and its transformative impact on learning worldwide.The 2023 edition, co-hosted by Open Education Global and NorQuest College, has welcomed 423 attendees representing 34 countries worldwide. Together, they are sharing ideas and experiences across 191 sessions. OE Global Conference is an international gathering of open education innovators. The conference has attracted over 3,163 open educators since 2014.​​​​​​Athabasca University president Dr. Alex Clark, sees their premier sponsorship as a visible validation of their dedication to open education:“As Canada's open university, Athabasca University is committed to removing barriers to education. We're proud to support the 2023 OE Global Conference and foster important conversations about the transformative power of open learning. Together, we can provide the education learners need and want to grow and succeed."Many sponsors concur with the power of open education as a collective way of transforming student and faculty experiences from eCampus Ontario (Keynote Series sponsor):“Open Education is vitally important in promoting equitable access to education worldwide. The Open movement relies on educators and institutions working together to ensure that open resources and practices encompass the quality and value that learners expect. OE Global plays a pivotal role as a convener in the open education space, and eCampusOntario is proud to sponsor this year's conference at the Keynote level”.The organizers thank partners Global OER Graduate Network (GO-GN) and Taiwan Open Course and Education Consortium (TOCEC). They are also grateful to the 13 organizations who sponsored the event, including Amii (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute), Athabasca University, Bow Valley College, eCampusOntario, Enbridge, Explore Edmonton, Global Philanthropic Canada, Go Auto, Keyano College, MacEwan University, Red Deer Polytechnic, Rupertsland Institute, Students Union of NorQuest College (SANQC), and the University of Alberta.The Open Education Global Conference is a testament to the global momentum behind open education. It highlights the potential of open educational resources and practices to revolutionize learning and create a more equitable and sustainable education system. Community Building sponsor Global Philanthropic Canada endorses the importance of educators making a difference:“We're delighted to be a sponsor at this year's OE Conference. And we're particularly thrilled to support NorQuest College, a leader in open education and committed to removing barriers to education. Global Philanthropic Canada looks forward to networking, learning, brainstorming, and openly exploring opportunities and collaborations with our partners”The Open Education Global Conference serves as a platform for educators, researchers, and advocates worldwide to come together and explore innovative approaches to teaching and learning. Co-hosts NorQuest College and Open Education Global recognize the critical importance of building a community of like-minded, passionate organizations with a shared vision of the transformative power of accessible education. These organizations are at the forefront of creating a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape by embracing open educational resources and practices."We are delighted to have the endorsement of these 15 esteemed organizations who share our vision of making education accessible and empowering for all," said Marcela Morales and Igor Lesko, co-directors of OE Global. "Their support has been instrumental in creating a dynamic conference that fosters traditional and indigenous knowledge exchange and drives the sustainable adoption of open educational practices."For more information about the annual Open Education Global Conference and the organizations supporting it, please visit the Partner and Sponsors page on the conference website .About the OE Global Conference 2023 - The Open Education Global annual conference has been the leading venue for Open Education practitioners, policy builders, advocates, researchers, students, and decision-makers to share practices, network, and initiate collaborations. Each year, an OEGlobal member institution co-hosts the conference to celebrate inspiring local open innovations and initiatives with global educators and supporters. The 2023 edition is being co-hosted by NorQuest in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, from 16-18 October 2023.About NorQuest – NorQuest College is Edmonton's comprehensive community college that serves students throughout the province with full-time, part-time, online, and face-to-face learning options. NorQuest helps learners with diverse educational backgrounds complete or further their studies through foundational programs. Our post-secondary diploma and certificate programs and continuing education options offer rewarding career paths in health, community studies, business, environment, technology, hospitality, and diversity and inclusion training. Our suite of customized and corporate training options ensures organizations and their workforces are prepared for the demands of the future. By collaborating with business, industry, government, and communities, we ensure our learners receive workforce-relevant, inclusive, and transformative educational experiences.

Isla Haddow-Flood

OE Global

email us here