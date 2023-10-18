Quadient SA :Availability Of The 2023 Half-Year Financial Report

Paris, 18 October 2023,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2023 half-year financial report on 18 October 2023.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2023 half-year financial report , in the“Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).

For more information, please contact: