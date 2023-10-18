Quadient SA :Availability Of The 2023 Half-Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quadient: Availability of
the 2023 half-year financial report
Paris, 18 October 2023,
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2023 half-year financial report on 18 October 2023.
It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2023 half-year financial report , in the“Publications / Financial Reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).
For more information, please contact:
| Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56
| Caroline Baude, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82
Or visit our website:
