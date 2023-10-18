HIP Video Promo Presents: J.LONG Releases His Simply Beautiful New Video For J.A.I.M.E.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

J bridges the sounds of Christian funk & hip hop music in his brand new single "J.A.I.M.E.". The name is also the title track of his most recent album.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Christian funk/hip-hop artist J.LONG was destined to make music. Born into a family of artists and musicians, including jazz master Huey Long, Jaime Long began pounding drums in time to family singing sessions at the age of 2. From his humble origins in LaMarque, TX, he ventured out into the music world, finding success with his brother, K.Bell, and later joining R&B and hip-hop group Pretty Ricky. Following an awakening in his spiritual life, he transitioned to solo work under the J. Long moniker. Starting in 2009, his solo releases have garnered countless spins on radio stations nationwide. Following a move to Nashville, TN, this past year was an exceptionally productive time for J.LONG-featuring three album releases of innovative, God-centered, funk-infused bops for a new generation of fans. Get to know J.LONG through his burgeoning discography and active social channels full of inspiration and contemplation.

J's most recent release,“J.A.I.M.E.,” is the title track of his third album from 2023, J.A.I.M.E. The title is a play on his given first name, Jaime, but stands for the source of his being: Jesus Absolutely Is My Everything. Channeling both the Holy Spirit and his inner Prince, this high-energy song hits in a different way than most contemporary Christian tunes. Full of synth punctuations and bass runs, the track will have music listeners and moving like any mainstream funk tune. On top of that, the lyrics are insanely infectious-don't be surprised if listeners find themselves chanting along with J.LONG's earworm hook.

Keep riding along to the redemptive energy of“J.A.I.M.E.” with its official music video, directed by David Andro. Set in a humble warehouse, the video shows J.LONG doesn't need flashy surroundings to transmit the vibrations his Lord and Savior gifted to him. Singing alongside his wife-the inspiring Cyntoia Brown-Long-and expert backing band, J.LONG stuns us with his quick fingers on his vibrant orange-checkered custom six-string. Spattered throughout are clips of friends, family, and community members joyfully joining in the faithful fun. Fan add their voice to the scores, singing along to J.LONG's“J.A.I.M.E.”

More of J.LONG on HIP Video Promo

More of J.LONG on his website

More of J.LONG on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

