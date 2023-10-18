Chambersburg, PA ~ Field Of Honor® 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at the Sellers Funeral Home during November for 2023.

- Michel de MontaigneCHAMBERSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sellers Funeral Home297 Philadelphia AvenueChambersburg, PA 17201This stirring display of 200 flags will unite the community in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor individuals serving in our military, fallen servicemen & women, and all veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships, becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.This moving display is a gift to the community made possible through donations, sponsorships, and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers.This is an experience hard to describe but always to be remembered. We invite all to visit the Rotary Club of Chambersburg ® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags.Schedule of Events:Friday, November 10: Opening CeremonyMonday, November 13 – Saturday. November 18: Flag display open to the publicSunday, November 19: The field of flags will be disassembledThe display is open to all without charge. Don't miss it!A program of the Colonial Flag FoundationBenefiting Charities:Rotary Club of ChambersburgHosted By:Rotary Club of ChambersburgLocal Organizing Committee:Project Chair: Heather KolerCo-Project Chair: Kris SellersFundraiser Chair: Bob FisherPublic Relations: Stephanie WilsonOther: Brad EvansOther: Theresa Diloreto

Heather Kohler

Rotary Club of Chambersburg

+1 717-491-9231

