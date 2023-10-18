Veteran-Owned Businesses The Centerpiece Of Las Vegas' Epic Veterans Day Weekend Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Veteran Entrepreneurs Demonstrate the Strength and Determination of the Military Experience

- The Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, former Army UndersecretaryLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MCON (in partnership with Military Times ), a first-of-its-kind Veterans Day weekend event celebrating the military experience and the people that make it special, announced the names of key veteran-owned or founded companies participating in this year's inaugural event .“The post-9/11 generation will not only be defined by our valor in Iraq and Afghanistan, but the innovative businesses we've built as we've returned home,” said the Honorable Patrick J. Murphy, featured MCON speaker and the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress. He also served as the 32nd Undersecretary of the U.S. Army.“Today's veteran entrepreneurs are following in the footsteps of giants – the WWII and Vietnam generations that took off their uniforms and built Nike, Walmart, Polo, and FedEx. You might see the next big thing at MCON this Veterans Day weekend,” he said.Veteran-owned or founded companies sponsoring MCON this year include:Terra Arma: Co-founders David Reid and Christian Meyers have leveraged their respective experiences as a U.S. Army Ranger and Air Force Special Missions Aviator to create luxurious, hard-use clothing that perform anywhere operations take you.Prairie Fire: Delivering on its vision of creating the ultimate outdoor experience, Prairie Fire is building a community where you can connect with others seeking to learn, grow, adapt, and have fun. Led by legendary special operator and former commander of U.S. Forces in Afghanistan Gen. (Ret) Scott Miller.Echelon: Described as“the Military Energy Drink,” Echelon is the first-ever product developed in partnership with The Green Beret Foundation. Co-founded by Erik Bartell, former U.S. Army infantry officer, strength and conditioning coach, and entrepreneur."Military veterans bring valuable skills – discipline, leadership, and problem-solving – to the business community, making us excellent entrepreneurs,” said Waco Hoover, co-founder of MCON.“Our ability to adapt to changing environments and push through high-stress situations makes us uniquely equipped to navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business. The list of veteran-owned or founded businesses here at MCON is a testament to that,” he said.Veteran-owned or founded companies join our Presenting Sponsors at MCON – ROGER Bank and Veteran Benefits Guide – as well as our Industry Sponsors, including United Service Companies and American Legion.For more information about MCON's partnership with these veteran-owned or founded organizations, details about Veterans Day weekend events, or to register, please visit . For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Mike Lavigne at press@3bdcomms.About MCON:MCON is a pioneering event dedicated to honoring and celebrating the military experience while providing a platform for discovering the latest advancements in technology, therapy, fitness, and more for veterans. This Veterans Day weekend celebration brings together a vibrant community that embraces adventure, fun, and meaningful connections. Join us in Las Vegas for an unforgettable experience.###

