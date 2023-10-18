SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023 Powered By 100% Clean Energy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EXTON, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 40th anniversary Cable-Tec Expo ® opens its doors to host the industry at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver this week, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs ® subsidiary, announces that Arcadyan has purchased and gifted renewable energy certificates to power Expo 2023 with 100% clean energy. Sustainability permeates Expo in the Mile High City, as the venue and industry focus on energy efficiency.



Based in Taiwan and operating in the Americas, Arcadyan has an innovative approach to broadband access technology development that incorporates the best of broadband access, multimedia and wireless infrastructure to optimize audio/video streaming quality. Among its many sustainability achievements, Arcadyan earned a Gold Medal in the prestigious 2023 EcoVadis sustainability ratings with a 97th percentile. Sponsoring the renewable energy certificates to power this year's Expo underscores the company's commitment to the environment.

One of the new venues at Expo this year is the Sustainability & Circularity Pavilion, where attendees will learn about the cable industry's environmental goals, the SCTE Energy 20/20 program, and can explore the latest technologies, standards, and best practices that can help reduce waste, increase energy efficiency, and promote circularity. Since 2014, the SCTE Energy 20/20 Program has been powering cable's success through energy efficiency and sustainability. For more information about SCTE's environmental efforts, or the upcoming Energy 20/20 meeting and EMS Subcommittee, visit .

In addition to the new pavilion, all Fall Technical Forum and other sessions will be noted by digital signage throughout the Colorado Convention Center, which has been LEED Certified for Existing Building, Operation and Maintenance since 2010. The CCC operates a single stream recycling program and has a very advanced green cleaning policy focusing on both practices and products. Over 90% of the house cleaning materials are either certified by Green Seal or the equivalent. The CCC is also EMS ISO 14001 certified, and as part of the City of Denver's Environmental Management System, sets annual operational goals for which the venue is responsible. The CCC has also been named a Gold environmental leader by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, through a voluntary program that recognizes organizations that go beyond compliance with environmental regulations and strive toward a goal of sustainability.

It's been 10 years since the pay TV industry released the first report for the U.S. Set-Top Box Voluntary Agreement (STB VA), and according to the most recent STB VA report covering the 2022 reporting period, the estimated national footprint of set-top boxes has dropped to 11.9 terawatt-hours per year (TWh/yr), all the way down from 32 TWh/yr in 2012. The Small Network Equipment Voluntary Agreement (SNE VA) has also been going strong since 2015, with seven years of reporting included in the recently released 2022 SNE VA Report . To learn more about the voluntary agreements, Expo attendees can join a special session in the Innovation Policy track entitled “Innovation in Energy Efficiency Policy” on October 18 at 4:00 p.m. MDT.

About SCTE ® Cable-Tec Expo ®

Celebrating 40 years of bringing industry professionals together to connect, collaborate and innovate, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, will be hosting Expo 2023 in Denver, Colorado, October 16-19. Chaired by Chris Winfrey , president and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri , president and CEO of Rogers Communications, "EXPOnential" will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications. More information at scte.

Contact:

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®





Tags Cable-Tec Expo sustainability renewable energy telecom Colorado Convention Center SCTE Related Links