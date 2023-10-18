BREAST CANCER AWARENESS IS A MATTER OF PERSONAL SAFETY FOR SABRE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The world's top pepper spray brand makes physical safety a lifestyle with ongoing support of the National Breast Cancer Foundation

CHICAGO, IL, US, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For nearly 40 years, October has been recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Since 2008, SABRE, has proudly supported the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) and donated over $2.5 million to educate individuals and raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer, the importance of early detection and preventative measures. As the number one pepper spray company in the world, SABRE has always aimed to empower individuals with tools and resources for physical safety and peace of mind.“Since 1970, our family has dedicated ourselves to making personal safety a lifestyle. From our pepper sprays to personal alarms and state-of-the-art SMART Pepper Spray, feeling confident isn't just about having the right tools, but also the right information. This is the same ethos we apply to prioritize personal health, safety and preventative care and why we have always made sure our business supports charities like the NBCF,” said second generation SABRE CEO David Nance.Every year, SABRE gives a percentage of its sales from the pink NBCF pepper sprays and personal alarms to support NBCF's mission to help and inspire those affected by breast cancer. The products boast the same great designs as SABRE's world-renowned all natural, quick release pepper spray and personal alarm, only in pink to symbolize alliance with Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The pepper spray is lightweight, discrete, easy to use and attaches to any keys or bags to have on hand whenever it's needed.As a leader in its industry for nearly 50 years, taking control of one's safety is SABRE's specialty. Its natural pepper sprays, key chains, gels and personal key ring alarms are crafted for convenience, high-level security, discretion and ease of use for those who purchase and learn how to use them. SABRE also specializes in personal self-defense classes and provides comprehensive tips and lessons about how to remain safe and protect one's self against potential carjacking, robberies or other harms.SABRE security tools are available on Amazon and at retail locations such as pharmacies and outdoor/sports products are sold. Its Pink NBCF Pepper Spray is available at Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe's Cabela's, Bass Pro Shop and more. To find a location nearby, visit SABRE online .To learn more about SABRE, its charities and how you can directly support the National Breast Cancer Foundation, visit SABRE online and follow them on social media .# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about SABRE and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or .

