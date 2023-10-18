Global Oncology Biomarkers Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Segment Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oncology Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 18, 2023

The "Oncology Biomarkers Global Market Report 2023 " from The Business Research Company provides a comprehensive overview of the oncology biomarkers market, projecting a market size of $23.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.9%.

The growth of the oncology biomarkers market is primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer. The North America region is expected to dominate the oncology biomarkers market share. Key players in this market include F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, and Merck KGaA.

Emerging Oncology Biomarkers Market Trend

An emerging trend in the oncology biomarkers market is the adoption of innovative and advanced technologies. Major companies in the oncology biomarkers market are introducing new and innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.

Oncology Biomarkers Market Segments

.By Biomarker Type: Protein Biomarkers, Genetic Biomarkers, Other Cancer Biomarkers

.By Profiling Technologies: Omics Technologies, Imaging Technologies, Immunoassay, Bioinformatics, Other Profiling Technologies

.By Cancer Type: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, Other Cancer Types

.By Application: Diagnostics, Research And Development, Prognostics, Risk Assessment, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Academic And Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Oncology biomarkers refer to the biological molecules in a patient's body that indicate the presence of cancer. These biomarkers provide valuable information about the presence and progression of cancer in an individual.

