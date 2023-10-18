Microarray Scanners Market Size, Share, Growth Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The "Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2023 " from The Business Research Company offers a comprehensive analysis of the microarray scanners market, projecting a market size of $1.19 billion in 2027 with an anticipated CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth of the microarray scanners market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The North America region is anticipated to dominate the microarray scanners market share. Key players in this market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Innopsys Inc., and PerkinElmer Inc.

Emerging Microarray Scanners Market Trend

An emerging trend in the microarray scanners market is the focus on product innovations. Major companies operating in the microarray equipment market are actively developing innovative products to maintain their position in the market.

Microarray Scanners Market Segments

.By Product Type: Fluorescence Microarray Scanners, Charge-coupled Devices Microarray Scanners, Colorimetric Microarray Scanners, Other Product Types

.By Technology: Slide-based, Gel-based

.By Application: Gene Expression, Drug Discovery, Other Applications

.By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Microarray scanners are devices used in molecular biology and genetics research to analyze microarrays, which are collections of microscopic spots containing DNA, RNA, proteins, or other molecules immobilized on a solid surface, such as a glass slide or a silicon chip. Microarray scanners are utilized to measure fluorescent regions of a DNA microarray, providing details about the simultaneous activity of thousands of genes.

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Microarray Scanners Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies microarray scanners market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

