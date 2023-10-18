Benedetta's Timeless 5-Step Day And 3-Step Night Facial Regimen, Embraces The Essence Of Glass Skin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unlock "Glass Skin" with Benedetta's Timeless, Tried and True Signature Regimen

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A trailblazer in the clean beauty industry, Benedetta, 10 years in the making, has championed functional, botanical formulations since its inception in 1996. Acknowledged for its unwavering commitment to crafted small-batch preparations, Benedetta consistently delivers active and fresh formulations. When coupled with intentional energetic practices, these elements form the foundation of its distinctive principles, aiming to harmonize the body and skin, promoting a youthful, strong, and ageless complexion.At the core of Benedetta's skincare philosophy is the 5-Step Day and 3-Step Night Facial Regimen-a timeless ritual that has stood the test of 27 years. Unlike fleeting trends, Benedetta's regimen isn't about chasing the latest fad. Still, it has successfully helped individuals achieve the coveted new "glass skin" trend by emphasizing purification, hydration, and lipid balance.What is“glass skin”?"Glass skin" is the epitome of a clear, luminous, and poreless complexion-a radiant visage reminiscent of the smooth and reflective surface of glass. Originating from Korean beauty standards, this global skincare trend has resonated with individuals seeking a flawless and radiant appearance.Benedetta's Regimen for Glass Skin-Key Features:.Step-1 Crème Cleanser (Day & Night): This foundational step deeply purifies, exfoliates, and tones, preparing the skin's base to receive the benefits of subsequent steps..Step-2 Eye Serum (Day only): Nourishing and protective, this serum addresses the delicate under-eye area, ensuring protection throughout the day for a refreshed appearance..Step-2 Nighttime Repair Serum (Night only): Repairs free radical damage while you sleep, aiding in evening out the skin tone. Customers have reported improvements in melasma..Step-3 Hydrating Elixir (Day and Night): Penetrating deep within the skin, the Hydrating Elixir delivers profound hydration, preparing the skin for the subsequent oil or crème application during the day and letting the skin breathe and come into balance at night..Step-4 Facial Oil & Step-5 Facial Crème (Day only): These final steps lock in and seal moisture, providing a protective shield against UV rays during the day. This ensures sustained lipid moisture and defense against environmental stressors.Founder and formulator Julia Faller emphasizes,“Benedetta is not just another“skin care” company- I created formulations your skin actually needs to correct, protect, and rejuvenate. Taking years to perfect, using plant intelligence the skin can recognize, I formulate holistically, with design and purpose to stimulate your skin's best behavior and health.”Benedetta's timeless 5-Step Day and 3-Step Night Facial Regimen embodies the brand's commitment to functional, botanical skincare, establishing a new paradigm for those seeking to attain the radiant, "glass skin" look. Learn more and shop at

Daniela Guido

Benedetta, Inc.

+1 707-665-3904

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok