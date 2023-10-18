YHSGR Launches Innovative Guaranteed Cash Offer System To Create A Smoother Home Selling Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty , a leading real estate company in the California, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "Guaranteed Cash Offer System." This innovative system empowers real estate agents across the state of California to offer a unique and rare differentiator in the marketplace - the ability to provide homeowners with a "Guaranteed Cash Offer on Your Home Today, at a Price Agreeable to You!*"In today's real estate landscape, consumers are seeking alternatives to the traditional home selling process. According to a survey conducted by Clever, a real estate consumer resources and data firm, individuals are willing to accept an average of $45,400 less for their homes to avoid the conventional home sale model, especially if they have the freedom to choose their closing date. Furthermore, 65 percent of homeowners expressed willingness to consider selling their homes to an iBuyer.“Many homeowners prioritize convenience, certainty, speed, and control,” said Lori Hintz , the managing broker manager at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.“The Guaranteed Cash Offer System introduced by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers unparalleled benefits to home sellers in today's dynamic real estate market. With this innovative system, homeowners gain the power to receive a guaranteed cash offer on their property, tailored to their terms and preferences. This empowers sellers with flexibility, eliminating the need for open houses and showings, and allowing them to move on their schedule. Moreover, the system addresses the growing demand for convenience among sellers, who are often willing to accept a slightly lower price to avoid the traditional listing process. By providing certainty, transparency, and ease of transaction, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's Guaranteed Cash Offer System is revolutionizing the real estate experience, putting control back into the hands of homeowners and simplifying the selling process like never before.”The Guaranteed Cash Offer System introduced by Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty offers an array of benefits that truly transform the home selling experience.1.Convenience: it brings unparalleled convenience to homeowners by eliminating the need for costly preparations and inconvenient showings. Sellers can skip the hassle of cleaning and staging their homes, saving time and effort.2.Certainty: the system provides certainty, mitigating the risk of buyer financing falling through, a common concern in traditional sales. This ensures a smooth and worry-free transaction process.3.Speed: speed is a key advantage, as homeowners can receive competitive offers and close their sale in as little as two weeks, providing them with rapid liquidity.4.Control: The system grants sellers control over the timing of their sale, allowing them to choose a flexible close of escrow period, extending up to 90 days. This level of control empowers homeowners to align their home sale with their individual needs and preferences, making the Guaranteed Cash Offer System a truly transformative solution in the real estate market.The "Guaranteed Cash Offer System" is a game-changer in the real estate industry. It enables agents to provide upfront Cash Offers to sellers, even when their property is not selling through conventional methods. This unique selling proposition (USP) sets Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty apart in a crowded marketplace."Get a Guaranteed Cash Offer on Your Home Today, at a Price Agreeable to You*!" – This is the promise that make to homeowners considering the sale of their properties. Offers are straightforward, transparent, and hassle-free. There are no gimmicks, no open houses, and no showings. Most importantly, have the flexibility to move.Selling a home has never been this convenient and empowering. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is committed to positively impacting the lives of people through second-mile service, innovative systems, and charitable giving. With the "Guaranteed Cash Offer System," delivering on this mission by providing homeowners with a real alternative to the traditional real estate experience.Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, a trailblazing force in the real estate industry, made history on Friday, October 14, 2023, with the launch of its innovative and revolutionary "Guaranteed Cash Offer System." This landmark event took place at YHSGR University, showcasing the company's unwavering commitment to cutting-edge solutions in the world of real estate. The system, designed to empower both agents and homeowners, promises to redefine the home selling experience by offering unparalleled convenience, certainty, speed, and control. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty's dedication to innovation and excellence is on full display, setting a new standard in the industry and reaffirming its position as a pioneer in the California real estate market.

