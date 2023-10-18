MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Financial Calendar 2024


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for 2024:

Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM 5 February 2024
Annual report 2023 22 February 2024
Annual general meeting 2024 19 March 2024
Interim report Q1 2024 16 May 2024
Interim report Q2 2024 22 August 2024
Interim report Q3 2024 14 November 2024


