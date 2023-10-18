MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Financial Calendar 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding A/S hereby publishes the financial calendar for 2024:
| Deadline for submission of proposals for the AGM
|
| 5 February 2024
| Annual report 2023
|
| 22 February 2024
| Annual general meeting 2024
|
| 19 March 2024
| Interim report Q1 2024
|
| 16 May 2024
| Interim report Q2 2024
|
| 22 August 2024
| Interim report Q3 2024
|
| 14 November 2024
Contact: By phone on +45 22 70 93 65 or email .
Attachment
MTHH_Company announcement 12_2023
Attachments MTHH_Company announcement 12_2023...
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107265606
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.