Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Set To Soar Past USD 12272.5 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Assisted Reproductive Technology market , increasing utilization of advanced reproductive technologies such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), growing demand for personalized and tailored fertility treatments, rise in the use of third-party reproduction methods like egg and sperm donation, adoption of genetic screening and preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), advancements in cryopreservation techniques for egg, sperm, and embryo freezing, expanding use of assisted reproductive technologies for fertility preservation, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Assisted Reproductive Technology Market"



Pages - 165

Tables - 91 Figures - 76

Assisted reproductive technology (ART) is a broad term that encompasses any medical procedure that helps a person or couple conceive a child. ART techniques involve the manipulation of eggs, sperm, or embryos to increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy.

Get a sample copy of this report:

Prominent Players in Assisted Reproductive Technology Market



Vitrolife

CooperSurgical

EMD Serono

Irvine Scientific

Igenomix

Cook Medical

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Origin Medsystems

SAGE Pharmaceuticals

Andrology Solutions

Procrea Biosciences

Genea Limited

Monash IVF

INVO Bioscience

Extend Fertility

IVIRMA

Genesis Genetics

HRA Pharma

IBSA Lifesciences

Theratechnologies OXGENE

In Vitro Fertilization Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

In vitro fertilization dominated the global market owing to its high success rate. It is a versatile procedure that can be utilized in various fertility scenarios. It can be used to overcome various causes of infertility, including tubal factor infertility, male factor infertility, advanced maternal age, and unexplained infertility. IVF can also be combined with other techniques such as preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), to screen embryos for genetic disorders or select embryos of a desired gender.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

Infertility is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, infertility is the leading segment due to the prevalence of infertility. In addition, the strong desire for parenthood among individuals and couples facing infertility issues is a powerful driver for the assisted reproductive technology market. Assisted reproductive technology offers hope and an opportunity for these individuals and couples to fulfil their dream of having children. The emotional significance attached to parenthood motivates them to seek fertility treatments, resulting in increased sales for the market.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Developed Health Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is the largest market with a huge emphasis on healthcare infrastructure. The region has a higher level of awareness and acceptance of assisted reproductive technology among the general population compared to other regions. There is greater familiarity with fertility treatments and a more open attitude towards seeking assistance for infertility. This cultural mindset leads to a higher demand for assisted reproductive technology services in the region.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Assisted Reproductive Technology market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Assisted Reproductive Technology.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

Key Developments in Assisted Reproductive Technology Market

Inception Fertility expanded its ecosystem with the launch of HavenCryo, a long-term reproductive tissue and cryopreservation storage solution that provides a one-of-a-kind experience for fertility doctors and patients. It includes assisted reproductive techniques (ART).

Key Questions Answered in Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Report



What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence? In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest's Library:

Bionic Eye Market

Cold Plasma Market

Fill Finish Manufacturing Market

Hemoglobinopathies Treatment Market

CRISPR Technology Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email:

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



Global Peritoneal Dialysis Market

US Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (Shpt) Treatment Market

Global Organ Preservation Market

Global Pediatric Home Healthcare Market

Global Reading Glasses Market

Global Ureteroscope Market

Global Intravascular Cooling Market

Global Virtual Reality VR in Healthcare Market

Global Intraocular Lens Market

Global Neuromodulation devices market

Global Intravenous IV Fluid Bags Market

Global Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services Market

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Market

Global Face Shield Market

Global Needles Market

Global Medical sensors Market

Global Biotechnology Market

Global Surgical Blade Market

Global Ophthalmic devices Market Global Small Animal Imaging in vivo Market





Tags Assisted Reproductive Assisted Reproductive Market Assisted Reproductive Research Related Links