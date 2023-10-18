Gene Rauch, Quantre Solutions Consultant, Receives Certification From Xplor International's EDP Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Betsy Keplinger, M-EDP, Xplor EDP Commission ChairATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Quantre Solutions , an Xplor International Silver Associate Sponsor and leading customer communications management consulting and solutions design firm, is proud to announce Gene Rauch, a Quantre Solutions Senior Solutions Consultant, has received the distinguished certification recognition from Xplor International's Electronic Document Professional (EDP) Certification Program.Gene Rauch, EDP, joins the class of 2023 Electronic Document Professionals being recognized at the 2023 Xplor CCM Summit during the annual Xplor Industry Awards scheduled on Tuesday, November 14th, in Orlando, Florida. Quantre Solutions' consultants represent over half the class of 2023 EDP professionals to be recognized during the Xplor Industry Awards. Gene's recognition validates his standing as a subject matter expert and Quantre Solutions as a leader of customer communications management (CCM) and customer experience management (CXM) strategy consulting .Scott Mulkey, M-EDP, said,“I am proud of my colleagues who earned EDP certifications this year. Although Quantre benefits from our consultants being EDP certified, I am even prouder to have supported them in being acknowledged for their individual success, expertise, skills, and experience as professionals in the customer communications industry.”Gene's EDP portfolio of recent work experience submitted to the Xplor EDP commission included his work implementing a White Paper Factory Solution within the in-plant printing and mailing operation for Florida Blue, CCM template rationalization analysis for an insurance customer on behalf of a Quantre service provider client, and CCM archive modernization analysis to optimize operational archive workflow while modernizing the CCM solution to a CXM platform to support new digital delivery channels and accessible communications.Quantre Solutions is leading the way in industry accolades. As the only independent consulting firm with such a distinction, we are delighted to have Gene Rauch, EDP, Cecilia Mas, EDP, Scott Mulkey, M-EDP, and Eric Dennis, EDA, to represent over half of the class of 2023, being recognized by Xplor International at the award ceremony. Join us in celebrating this remarkable achievement on November 14th at the 2023 Xplor CCM Summit.Betsy Keplinger, M-EDP, Xplor EDP Commission Chair, said, "We are thrilled that Gene Rauch EDP, representing Quantre, is the fourth recipient of an Xplor Certification this year. Scott has played a pivotal role in providing unwavering support to his team in their EDP journeys and is an invaluable member of the commission."For more information about Quantre Solutions and our certified Xplor EDP professionals, visit .About Gene Rauch, EDP, Quantre Solutions Senior Solutions ConsultantGene Rauch has over 40 years of industry experience with service providers, healthcare, financial services, and government clients. Gene joined the Quantre Solutions team in 2015 and contributed his operational expertise and insights in implementing Automated Document Factory and White Paper Factory Solutions, delivering operational efficiency, cost control, and governance goals. Before joining Quantre, Gene served as the Senior Director of Print Solutions for Incepture, a subsidiary of Florida Blue, for 33 years. Gene now brings his service provider strategy experience to clients seeking to maximize operational efficiencies and revenue.About Quantre SolutionsQuantre Solutions provides customer communications management consulting and services support. Quantre's consulting credentials include designing and modernizing CCM workflow solutions and rationalizing communications, forms, and touchpoint content to deliver an optimized customer journey experience. Quantre's operational production experience includes designing and modernizing Automated Document Factory (ADF) and production processes to mitigate risks and drive down operating costs. Quantre Solutions believes in being a champion and advocate for our customers. Just as our industry can successfully automate communication workflows and production processes, we see a future where our industry's skills and experience accelerate the automation of customer onboarding workflows. Quantre Solutions is excited to support the industry trend of accelerated client onboarding with CxStrategizer for service providers. Quantre supports designing customer onboarding workflows for service providers to reduce implementation and migration timelines, improve customer experiences, and accelerate the time-to-market. Quantre Solutions holds the distinction as the only industry consulting firm with multiple EDP certified industry professionals.Learn more atEmail:

