(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Talenom Plc, Managers' Transactions 18 October 2023 at 18:30 EEST
Talenom Plc: Managers' Transactions – Erik William Tahkola
_____________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Erik William Tahkola
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Talenom Oyj
LEI: 7437008E4R0N45B8J675
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 41038/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-10-16
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000153580
Nature of transaction: GIFT,DONATION OR INHERITANCE (RECEIVED)
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
MENAFN18102023004107003653ID1107265569
