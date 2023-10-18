Physiotherapy Services Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023" by The Business Research Company provides an in-depth analysis of the physiotherapy services market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the physiotherapy services market is projected to reach $60.04 billion by 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.3%.

The growth of the physiotherapy services market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, with the North America region expected to dominate the market share. Key players in this market include ITO Co. Ltd., DJO Global Inc., Professional Physical Therapy, NovaCare Rehabilitation, Pivot Physical Therapy, and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Emerging Physiotherapy Services Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Physiotherapy Services Market is the adoption of technological advancements. Major companies operating in this sector are embracing new technologies to maintain their positions in the market.

Physiotherapy Services Market Segments

.By Type: Hydrotherapy, Electric Stimulation, Ultrasound, Heat Therapy, Therapeutic Exercise, Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

.By Application: Cardiovascular And Pulmonary, Geriatric, Integumentary, Neurological, Orthopedic, Palliative Care, Pediatric, Women's Health, Other Applications

.By End-User: Hospitals, Private Practices, Outpatient Clinics, Sports And Fitness Facility Centers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Physiotherapy services involve therapeutic activities primarily focused on symptom management and improving functional deficits. They are used for treating various injuries, ailments, or deformities.

Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Physiotherapy Services Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The physiotherapy services market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

