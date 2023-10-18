Contract Furniture Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Contract Furniture Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The contract furniture market is predicted to reach $74.36 billion by 2027, with a 5.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Contract Furniture Global Market Report 2023.

Contract furniture market growth results from a global increase in commercial spaces. North America leads the contract furniture market share . Key players: Inter IKEA Systems BV, Herman Miller Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., LA-Z-Boy Inc., HNI Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Global Furniture Group, Arhaus Inc., Knoll Inc., Kimball International, Hooker Furniture, Kinnarps AB, OFS Brands Holdings Inc., Cabot Wrenn, Teknion Corporation.

Contract Furniture Market Segments

.By Product Type: Chairs And Stools, Tables And Desks, Storage Furniture, Sofa And Couch, Other Product Types

.By Materials: Upholstered, Non-Upholstered

.By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

.By End-User: Government, Corporate Offices, Institutional, Healthcare Or Medical Facilities, Hospitality, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global contract furniture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contract furniture refers to furniture that is designed and produced expressly for use in commercial or institutional environments. This furniture is used to survive severe use and fulfill the durability, resistance, safety, and quality standards necessary in business settings for promoting practices for the protection of the environment.

