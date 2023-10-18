(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDDLESEX, VT, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kingsbury Companies, LLC is recognized by industry peers as a leader in Energy Transition!Kingsbury accepted a Construction Risk Partners Build America Award in Las Vegas from the AGC of America for New Specialty Construction Renewable Resource Innovation at Goodrich Farm AD1. This is the northeast's largest anaerobic digester in Salisbury, VT.This 12 anaerobic digester project was built with the Goodrich family, Vanguard Renewables, and Kingsbury Companies, LLC. Vanguard is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-energy projects.The Kingsbury project staff was able to design, procure, and build Salisbury AD1 amid a worldwide pandemic. The plant can process large volumes of cow manure and food waste into energy. The energy is primarily used to power Middlebury College, and the surplus gas is injected into the VT Gas pipeline.This anaerobic digester is a step towards reducing the state's dependence on fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions in the agricultural industry. This forward-thinking approach solves the food waste dilemma, curbs global warming, and removes phosphorous. The equipment and systems used in this facility are the future of renewable energy across the United States.About Kingsbury Companies, LLCKingsbury Companies, LLC is a general contractor with over 40 years of experience in construction management, design, and build services. Kingsbury manages projects throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Upstate New York. At Kingsbury, we focus on solving unique challenges while developing creative leaders and fostering relationships, The Kingsbury Way, Integrity, Adaptability, and Efficiency. 8-time Best Builder Award Winner... Connect with Kingsbury at .

