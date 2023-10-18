ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.5 Released With The Brand-New PDF Editor And Other Improvements For Docs, Sheets And Slides

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.5

The latest version of the open-source office suite comes with plenty of new features and usability enhancements.

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The developers of ONLYOFFICE Docs released version 7.5 of the online editors with multiple novelties, including PDF Editor, Page Breaks and tracer arrows in sheets, Screen Readers, and other useful features.Brand-new PDF EditorPDF is an extremely popular file format in business workflow. Users need to open various brochures in PDF, fill in and sign agreements and contracts from partners and colleagues, etc.Keeping this in mind, the ONLYOFFICE team presents the first version of its own PDF Editor which supports annotations, including text highlight, underline and strikethrough, form filling, comments, and drawing.In the next releases, collaborative editing for PDF files will be added as well.Document editorFollowing multiple user requests, especially from the education sector, the developers added the automatic hyphenation option for text docs. It allows authoring documents without having to manually hyphenate words at the end of the line. When users change the margins, the words will automatically hyphenate when needed.The newly added advanced setting enables smart paragraph selection. If it's activated and the entire paragraph is selected – but without a paragraph symbol – this symbol is automatically added to the selection.For those who use Content Controls the working process becomes more comfortable. When users enable and then change the contents of the inserted control element, the control itself will be automatically deleted, but its contents will remain.Spreadsheet editorAnother popular request from ONLYOFFICE users is fulfilled by the developers. When opening CSV files, the last selected settings – delimiter & encoding – are saved in the local storage what prevents users from having to change it every time.The latest release also comes with the Trace Precedents and Trace Dependents options which graphically display and trace the relationships between cells and formulas with tracer arrows, thus assisting users in easier checking their formulas.Among further enhancements in spreadsheet is possibility to insert page breaks to divide a worksheet into separate pages for printing, add images to headers and footers to customize top and bottom margins, and move rows and columns within a spreadsheet using drag-n-drop.Moreover, the spreadsheet editor features the SORTBY formula, improved Pivot Tables, filters by dates, autocomplete for days of the week and months, ability to adjust margins for printing using presets, and the Show Formulas option to display the formula in each cell instead of the resulting value.Presentation editorThe redesigned presentation creator with the updated editor color brings the Morph transition which allows animating smooth movement from one slide to the next. It can be applied to objects, words, and letters.Updated Header & Footer settings are now adjusted via two sections – 'Slide and Notes' and 'Handouts' – for more convenient arrangement of the corresponding elements in presentations.Besides, the presentation editor is extended with tips for slide placeholders, the ability to select the slide from which the numbering begins and add SmartArts via a placeholder.Usability & accessibilityONLYOFFICE launched the Screen Readers in the BETA mode. They render actions which are being made in the editors as speech output, thus facilitating the work process for blind or visually impaired users.For more comfortable user experience the developers also added the Hide Equation Toolbar setting, Edit points option – to the shape context menu and right settings panel, and quick access to the most popular and used symbols.Some further updates include tips for image placeholders in Picture SmartArts and opening the editors with the last applied scaling.About ONLYOFFICE DocsONLYOFFICE is an open-source project with the focus on advanced and secure document processing. With over 10 million users worldwide, it is a proven innovator in the online office business.The GDPR compliant office suite comprises web-based editors for text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations along with the form creator, PDF editor, viewer and converter. ONLYOFFICE can be deployed on any platform, including Windows, Linux, macOS, Android, iOS, as well as on any device. A single engine for online, mobile, and desktop versions guarantees seamless switch from offline to online work and visa versa.

ONLYOFFICE Team

Ascensio Systems Pte. Ltd.

+65 3165 6735



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Other

ONLYOFFICE Docs 7.5: Discovering new features