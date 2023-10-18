Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market Set To Soar Past USD 1192.3 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Westford, USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Offshore Structural Analysis Software market , when the offshore structural analysis is performed using cloud computing technology, the pre- and post-processing tasks are still carried out locally, but the model is delivered to the cloud platform for interpretation, freeing the customer to finish other tasks on their local computers until the results are returned to them. For instance, Bentley Systems offers cloud-enabled offshore structural analysis software (SACS Cloud Services) that facilitates the analysis of large and compute-intensive models on the most recent cloud, employing top-of-the-line technology without wasting desktop bandwidth. These elements will help the market's expansion even more in the coming years are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Offshore structural analysis is the process of evaluating the strength and stability of offshore structures, such as oil rigs, platforms, and pipelines. It is used to ensure that these structures can withstand the forces of nature, such as wind, waves, and currents.

Prominent Players in Offshore Structural Analysis Software Market



DNV GL

ABS Consulting

Det Norske Veritas

Lloyd's Register

Bureau Veritas

Oceaneering International

TechnipFMC

Saipem

Subsea 7

Aker Solutions

Keppel FELS

Chiyoda Corporation

Samsung Heavy Industries

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Sembcorp Marine

IHC Merwede

China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Corporation

China State Construction Engineering Corporation

Japan Marine United Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding

Software Segment Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

On the basis of components, the software segment is expected to lead the global offshore structural analysis software market over the forecast period market for on-premise software is anticipated to be quite appealing. This is mostly caused by the widespread use of on-premise software and the security issues with internet or cloud-based applications. Cloud-based software is anticipated to outperform offshore structural analysis software in terms of CAGR, nevertheless. This is mostly due to an increase in demand from end users, including architects, engineers, contractors, and owners in the oil and gas, maritime, power generation, government, and defense industries, for dynamic, affordable, and efficient offshore structural analysis software.

Asia Pacific is the leading Market Due to Technological Advancements

Currently, the Asia Pacific region dominates the worldwide offshore structural analysis software market. Because of the growing demand for structures with high maintenance power, Asia Pacific now dominates the market for offshore structural analysis software. Due to rising expenditures in the oil and gas industry, it is also projected that the offshore structure analysis software market in the region will expand throughout the research period.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Offshore Structural Analysis Software market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavors to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Offshore Structural Analysis Software.

