“Future Now”, the proposal of incMTY to lead Latin America into the future

The incMTY platform connects Latin America's entrepreneurial ecosystem through four pillars: Talent & Recruitment, Open Innovation, incMTY Innovation Festival and Expo Future Now.

Face the Future is the slogan that will allow incMTY and the entrepreneurial community to experience the future up-close through technology and innovation.

- Rogelio de los Santos, President of incMTYMONTERREY, NUEVO LEÓN, MéXICO, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The incMTY platform presented its new vision for the next 10 years: Future Now. With this strategy, it seeks to become Mexico's business and innovation hub through the sectors that guide the future, such as Climate Tech, Health Tech, Retail & Food Tech, Manufacturing 5.0, New Mobility and Fintech. Future Now is the new slogan that will guide not only the future of the incMTY 2023 innovation festival, to be held from November 14 to 16 in Monterrey, Nuevo León, but also the development of business and government projects within the platform.incMTY emerged 10 years ago as a festival of inspiration, connection and entrepreneurship, and has become a platform driven by a community of more than 120 thousand early adopters, entrepreneurs, innovators and innovators. Across these 10 years, incMTY, the entrepreneurship platform of Tecnológico de Monterrey , has propelled more than 1,500 projects and 500 startup accelerations, brought together participants from 47 countries, and generated over two billion U.S. dollars in venture capital, corporate venture capital and angel investment. As a result, incMTY is now the most important economic vehicle in Latin America, connecting investment with innovation and talent.Rogelio De Los Santos, president of incMTY stated,“We want incMTY to represent the experience of taking a step forward in trends, innovation, entrepreneurship, digital transformation and sustainability, and this is a year-round experience. How? Through open innovation and the unique incMTY model, which allows companies and organizations to provide solutions to problems through innovative, disruptive initiatives which require brilliant minds that want to become agents of change and generate a positive impact in Mexico and across the planet. We achieve this through a network of more than 126 thousand entrepreneurial and innovative minds, a national infrastructure backed by the Tecnológico de Monterrey, a global network of allies, and innovation tools.”This year, Tecnológico de Monterrey is celebrating its 80 years of leadership, innovation and entrepreneurship for human flourishing. Consistent with this, incMTY called on companies, the entrepreneurial community, investors and governments to allocate resources and projects for innovation in the region, and proposes the ideal scenario to do so: the most important innovation and technology fair in Latin America.Talent connectionsThrough the Talent & Recruitment pillar and its latest product called incMTY Talent, incMTY will connect qualified talent with companies in a technology recruitment fair, offering brands an excellent exhibition space and attracting the talent they require to establish themselves as leaders in innovation.Challenge-based innovationincMTY operates under a unique, genuine open innovation model centered on challenges. The 'HEINEKEN Green Challenge', organized in conjunction with HEINEKEN México, and the 'Airtech Challenge', created with DAIKIN, can be found within the framework of the Open Innovation pillar.The best showcase for the best ideasThe incMTY innovation festival allows key innovators and disruptors from the ecosystem to connect at the international level. Across its 10 editions, it has achieved more than 200 networking moments and innovation opportunities, as a space designed to allow innovation and business to occur through conferences, pitches, forums, panels, workshops, and much more.The speakers who will be accompanying us in 2023 include Lucía Bellocchio, Founder and Executive Director of Trend Smart Cities; Ed Curtis, Founding Director of YTexas; Ana Raptis, Founder and General Manager of Amplifica Capital; Emilio Cadena, Director of Prodensa; Alexandra Cousteau, Co-founder and President of Oceans 2050; Brian Requarth, Co-founder of Latitud; María Ariza, CEO of the Institutional Stock Exchange; Luisa Santiago, Director for Latin America Latina of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation; and Chantal Chalita, Consultant at TIUMA, Ecowa and SGG, among others.Other events taking place within the framework of this important innovation festival are the Family Forum, which brings together entrepreneurial families from Mexico and Latin America, with the participation of Iván Lansberg, Founding Partner of Lansberg Gersick Advisors; the Corporate Innovation & Venturing Forum, for corporate founders, investors and c-level executives; and the Entrepreneurship Research Conference, an annual event that gathers together researchers from different universities and countries, seeking to foster a community around the discipline of entrepreneurship, with Dimo Dimov, Co-founder of Kinetic Thinking and Juha Kaskinen, Director of the Finland Futures Research Centre, as guest speakers.Furthermore, Expo Future Now will be the place to discover the latest and most important launches in technology at the incMTY innovation festival, which this year is called Face the Future, in reference to the innovation that attendees will experience and the way in which they will be able to move into the Future.Are you ready for the future? Save the date from November 14 to 16 to enjoy transformational experiences through incMTY, the most important innovation technology and sustainability festival in Latin America. If you would like to attend, visit incmty/festival. More speakers to be confirmed.

