INROADS APPOINTS JUSTICE REID OF SALESFORCE TO THE NATIONAL BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justice Reid brings expertise and leadership to INROADS, having served as the Senior Vice President for Salesforce's Tech Enterprise, Growth Segment. In this pivotal role, Reid is responsible for shaping and executing sales strategies, driving customer acquisition, and spearheading the broader Salesforce portfolio's adoption within the Communications, Media & Technology Operating Unit.

"I am deeply honored to be appointed to INROADS National Board of Directors. The organization's commitment to empowering underserved youth aligns with my values, and I'm eager to contribute to its mission," said Justice Reid. "Together, we can provide the guidance and opportunities young talent need to excel in the corporate world."

Before his tenure at Salesforce, Justice was the General Manager for Microsoft's Northeast Enterprise Unit, managing account team units. With over 11 years of dedication and service at Microsoft, Reid has gathered a wealth of experience encompassing sales management, operational leadership, and solution selling. His remarkable career journey is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the technology sector.

"Justice Reid's appointment to our National Board of Directors is a significant milestone for INROADS," said Forest T. Harper, Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. "His exceptional leadership in the tech industry and dedication to fostering talent align seamlessly with our mission of creating opportunities for young people. We are thrilled to welcome Justice to our board and look forward to working together to further our impact."

INROADS is confident that Justice Reid's diverse experience and unwavering commitment to professional development will make him an invaluable asset to the National Board of Directors. His strategic insights and industry awareness align perfectly with INROADS mission to cultivate the next generation of leaders from underrepresented communities.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

