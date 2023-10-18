Queens Unite To End Health & Wealth Disparities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ambassadors of the End Disparities Movement, banker Bibi Shareef, Dr Lord and bank manager Yocaty Rodriguez

Queens Take Back their Health & Wealth!

- Dr LordQUEENS, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As part of the End Disparities movement led by the Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica NY, Black Indigenous and people of color, (BIPOC) populations everywhere are invited to unite with us to end disparities in health and wealth!Health disparities are preventable differences in disease, violence, opportunities, that are experienced by socially disadvantaged populations.“People of color are tired of compromised health and barriers to capital. We are from some of the richest continents on this earth. Our people are descendants of kings and queens, we have wealth in our DNA and have the ability to live longer healthier, happier lives.We are asking you to unite with us to break the vicious cycle and shift the paradigm more in our favor, said Dr. Roxanne Simone Lord.” Dr. Lord, the president of the chamber, is a Doctor of Naturopathy with a preventative medicine practice at Mother Earth Juice Bar & Wellness Center in Jamaica, Queens, NY. "We are taking back our health and we are taking back our wealth! Together we can intentionally eliminate the disparities and live longer, happier lives. Join our chamber and transform your life. Half of your membership fee goes into our Giving Fund to give grants to small businesses to scale up."At the upcoming Happy, Healthy, Wealthy BIPOC Expo on October 28, there will be an elevator pitch competition where businesses will have the opportunity to compete to win $1000 to help strengthen their business. In addition, there will be many local vendors and artists with unique products and services for sale.The Southeast Queens chamber specializes in helping local business enterprises to scale up quickly to meet the demands of all the airport opportunities and citywide contract opportunities for minorities. The Southeast Queens Chamber is on a three-fold mission: 1. To simplify the minority certification processes and get more BIPOC businesses certified to capitalize on the surge of opportunities that abound with the $40 billion plus redevelopment projects at JFK and LaGuardia airports. 2. End health and wealth disparities in people of color. 3. Establish a Giving Fund to raise funds, grants and loans for BIPOC businesses.The 11-year old chamber is calling all people of color, especially those of African descent, to join them and/or donate whatever they can to the fund to collectively manifest great health and wealth. You're invited to experience the momentum of the movement on October 28, at the iconic 120 acres Rochdale Village's Grand Ballroom, in Queens NY, where we will gather, determined to break free from the shackles and take back our health and wealth.The HHW Expo will feature a healing circle of certified professional practitioners in naturopathy, iridology, reflexology, Black authors, mental health doctors, pharmaceutical tips, massage therapy as well as vendors; jewelry, food, tonics, supplements, bakers, financial advisors, interviews, fireside chats and more. The SEQCOC thanks Speaker of the City Council of NY, Mrs. Adrienne Adams for sponsoring this amazing transformational expo.The public is invited to attend, admission is free . RSVP Events - South East Queen Chamber of Commerce (seqcoc)

