Top Environmental Solutions Company Rebrands To QT Environmental

Industry leader establishes new brand image and name

- QT Environmental President and Managing Director Mark PloenMINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- QualiTech Environmental, the worldwide industry leader in providing equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention, is proud to announce its complete rebranding to QT Environmental . With a strong focus on excellence, expertise and integrity, QT Environmental will remain a trusted partner for businesses, industries and communities worldwide.“As a worldwide industry leader built on a foundation of strong client relationships, we are excited to share our rebrand to QT Environmental,” QT Environmental President and Managing Director Mark Ploen said.“We will continue our customer-centric approach by delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service that continuously exceeds expectations.”Established in 1967, QT Environmental has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the environmental sector by offering comprehensive services that include environmental consulting, remediation, compliance, waste management, oil spill response and cleanup and sustainability solutions. Backed by a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technologies, QT Environmental has successfully delivered projects of varying scales and complexities throughout diverse industries across the globe.“The QT Environmental team remains committed to thinking globally and acting locally with our projects nationally and across the globe,” QT Environmental VP of Operations Josh Clifford said.“We might have changed our name and look, but our team is fully committed to assist our clients prepare for a potential emergency or immediately after one happens.”With a strong emphasis on innovation, QT Environmental is at the forefront of developing and implementing cutting-edge environmental solutions to combat natural and man-made environmental incidents. The company actively collaborates with industry leaders, academic institutions and research organizations to stay at the forefront of emerging trends and technologies to provide clients with the most effective and efficient solutions available.For more information about QT Environmental, please visit .# # #About QT EnvironmentalQT Environmental, Inc. is an industry-leading services company committed to providing innovative and sustainable solutions to combat a wide range of environmental challenges. With a focus on excellence, expertise, and integrity, QTE is a trusted partner for businesses, industries and communities worldwide. Established in 1967, QT has evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of the environmental sector by offering a comprehensive suite of services, including environmental consulting, remediation, compliance, waste management, oil spill response and cleanup and sustainability solutions. Backed by a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art technologies, QT has successfully delivered projects of varying scales and complexities across diverse industries. For more information, please visit .

