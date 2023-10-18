Thinkcyte Awarded NEDO's Deep Tech Startup Support Funding

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEDO's DTSU is a Japanese national research and development agency that supports the advancement of innovative technologies.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ThinkCyte today announced it has been awarded the DMP (Demonstration development for Mass Production) phase of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO)'s Deep Tech Startup Support Fund/Deep Tech Startup Support Program (DTSU).NEDO's DTSU is a Japanese national research and development agency that supports the advancement of innovative technologies. The program provides long-term research and development (R&D) and large-scale funding for technology establishment, business development, and social implementation. Primarily focused on emerging 'high-reward' innovations, DTSU identifies "deep tech startups" that have the potential to make substantial contributions to solving pressing global economic and social issues. The program provides support for practical research and development, mass production enablement, and expansion of novel technologies to overseas markets.ThinkCyte will use the grant funding to build and implement a mass production system for their VisionSort platform, an AI-based, label-free cell analyzer and sorter for the life science market powered by the companies Ghost Cytometry technology. Specific application areas for VisionSort include drug research and development and cell profiling for early disease diagnostics and treatment monitoring. The funds will help the company further accelerate its global expansion by commercializing VisionSort in major global markets.“We are honored to have our technology recognized by NEDO.” said Waichiro Katsuda, Chief Executive Officer at ThinkCyte.“As we expand the launch of VisionSort from Japan and the US to other major life science R&D hubs in Europe and Asia, the support from NEDO will help us further establish a global footprint and bring Ghost Cytometry to labs around the world.”About ThinkCyteThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company's flagship product, VisionSort, is the world's first AI-based, dual-mode fluorescence and morphometric cell sorting platform and it partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive groundbreaking research. For more information, please visit .To learn more about research partnerships or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, email .

