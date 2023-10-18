RLG By Reconomy Initiates Soft Relaunch Of Its Brand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Another Milestone for the EPR Compliance Solutions Expert

ISELIN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Following the acquisition by Reconomy and the consolidation of the Reconomy brands RLG, Noventiz, and Valpak into the Reconomy "Comply Loop," the relaunch of the RLG brand marks another milestone to becoming the world's leading provider of solutions for the circular economy.All-in-One SolutionThe revamped RLG logo, along with new colors and fonts, enhances brand recognition, aligning with the brand identities of Valpak and Noventiz. This visual unity among the three compliance experts allows customers across all three brands to better recognize Reconomy's global compliance offerings. Within the Comply Loop, RLG continues to focus on take-back, deposit return and EPR compliance products. Other solutions for textiles or Reverse Vending Machines (RVM), are supplied by different brands.For more information about the Reconomy Comply Loop, please click here.Sustainability in RebrandingIn the spirit of sustainability, brand items such as return boxes and other physical brand materials are gradually renewed, reducing unnecessary waste. Regardless of the new brand identity, customers can continue to rely on their respective contacts' service, expertise, and experience.ABOUT RLG by ReconomyRLG is one of Reconomy's Comply brands. The portfolio includes environmental compliance management, take-back, collection, and deposit return systems. In addition, RLG provides take-back and recycling solutions for all types of collectible materials. RLG has offices in 23 regional hubs in over 80 countries worldwide, with more than 600 employees and managed assets valued at over 2 billion euros.

