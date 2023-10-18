Massive Indoor Treasure Trove Returns To The Allentown Fairgrounds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Attention, enthusiasts of unique finds, vintage aficionados, and those on the lookout for extraordinary treasures! The highly anticipated Super Gigantic Garage Sale is making its triumphant return to Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex on November 18-19, 2023. This massive indoor event will host over 200 sellers offering a treasure trove of items and prices reminiscent of garage sales, antique shops, flea markets, and vintage pop-ups.

Date and Location:

· Saturday, November 18: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Sunday, November 19: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Venue: Allentown Fairgrounds Agri-Plex

Address: 302 N 17th St Allentown, PA 18104

Prepare to be astounded as you embark on a journey through a vast, climate-controlled, wonderland featuring offerings from over 200 enthusiastic sellers, all gathered under one expansive roof. From antiques to art, baby items to books, clothing to collectibles, and much more, the Super Gigantic Garage Sale promises a shopping experience like no other.

Thousands of items will be available for sale, which in the past has included antiques, art, baby items, books, clothing, collectibles, electronics, holiday items, housewares, furniture, kitchen and dining wares, lawn and garden supplies, plants, sporting goods, tools, toys, vintage items, and more. This sale is ideal for seasoned collectors, DIY enthusiasts, and bargain hunters. With more than 200 sellers under one roof, there are bound to be some hidden gems and one-of-a-kind treasures.

Our number one tip for shoppers: Arrive early for the best selection! General Admission is just $5, and kids 12 and under enter for free. By purchasing tickets online, attendees not only skip the lines at the box office but also gain access to the sale throughout the weekend. Parking is free.

For more details on attending the Super Gigantic Garage Sale or to purchase advance tickets, visit our official website :

About Ballantine Management

With a rich history spanning more than 20 years, Ballantine Management has been a leader in consumer event production in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our extensive portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet shows, RV expos, home exhibitions, bridal showcases, sports expos, and much more. Each event we produce is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional experiences for both attendees and exhibitors alike.

