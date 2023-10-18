Kaleidico Reveals The Top Assisted Living Websites And Designs For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kaleidico - Digital Marketing and Lead Generation

The senior living frontrunners feature clean, sophisticated designs and prioritize functionality and ease-of-use.

ODENTON, MD, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kaleidico , a full-service marketing and lead generation agency, has determined the top nine assisted living and senior living website designs for 2024.Kaleidico analyzed the following factors to determine which websites stand out online:* High-quality visuals* Mobile-responsive design* Web accessibility* Transparent information* Emotional connection* Intuitive navigation* Clear calls-to-action (CTAs)The top three websites are:1. Brookdale Senior Living2. Sunrise Senior Living3. Atria Senior LivingThe top websites demonstrate enhanced readability, prominent search features, and streamlined navigation. Each website on the list includes an explanation for why it was chosen and its top features.The National Investment Center (NIC) predicts that the U.S. will need 881,000 new senior housing units by 2023 and nearly 1 million by 2040.To fulfill the growing need for these services and attract the right audiences, assisted living and senior living websites must be able to connect with visitors and provide the information they need to find the perfect community.The purpose of an assisted living or senior living website is to serve as a bridge between families and a new home for their loved ones.A well-designed website can help readers visualize what their loved one's lives would be like in a certain community while sharing valuable information about what's included, how a community operates, and what seniors and their families can expect.Showcasing photos, videos, virtual or video tours, and testimonials from actual members of the community can help seniors and families feel safe and comfortable.All of the assisted living websites and designs in the list took into account the features a family would need to confidently make a decision to move forward.See the full list of websites .About Kaleidico: Kaleidico is a full-service digital marketing and lead generation agency with more than 20 years in the industry. The agency provides digital solutions for a wide range of industries including senior living communities, mortgage lenders, law firms, and fintech. Kaleidico's services include website design and development, content marketing, email marketing, social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) ads, lead buying and generation, and more. For more information, visit Kaledicio.Contact:KaleidicoPO Box 481Odenton, MD 21113(313) 488-5625

Ken Gemmell

Kaleidico

+1 313-488-5625



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube