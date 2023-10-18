Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business Research Company

The cargo transportation insurance market is expected to reach $63.09 billion by 2027, with a 3.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2023.

The cargo transportation insurance market is expected to reach $63.09 billion by 2027, with a 3.6% CAGR, as per TBRC's Cargo Transportation Insurance Global Market Report 2023.

Cargo transportation insurance market growth is linked to increased marine transportation. North America leads the cargo transportation insurance market share. Key players: Axa SA, Generali, Lloyd's of London, American International Group Inc., The Phoenix Insurance Company Ltd., Tokio Marine, Chubb Corp., Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd., Zurich Insurance Group Ltd., Sompo International, Travelers Companies Inc., Marsh LLC.

Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Segments

.By Type: Land Cargo Insurance, Air Cargo Insurance, Marine Cargo Insurance, Parcel Transportation Insurance

.By Forms Of Transport: Sea Transport, Domestic Rail Transport, International Rail Transport, Domestic Road Transport, International Road Transport, Air Transport

.By Policy Type: Open Cover Cargo Policy, Specific Cargo Policy, Contingency Insurance Policy

.By Application: Logistics industry, Transportation industry, Insurance industry, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global cargo transportation insurance market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cargo transportation insurance primarily covers reimbursement for losses and related expenditures incurred by insured products caused by environmental disasters and accidents while transported in transit. It safeguards goods against physical damage, theft, and regular wear and tear.

