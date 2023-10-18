Samantha Ruth Shines A Spotlight On Grief And Mental Health During National Grief Awareness Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Advocating for Compassion, Support, and Understanding in a World of Grief and Mental Health Challenges

CITY FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Samantha Ruth, a licensed psychologist, acclaimed speaker, best-selling author, and the founder of Griefhab, is on a mission to change the way the world perceives grief and mental illness. Her dedication to this cause has led to the creation of Counseling PLUS concierge services, offering essential support for individuals facing these challenges. In an effort to raise awareness about National Grief Awareness Week, Samantha Ruth is launching the inaugural "Healing Together Through the Holidays 7-day Summit ," aiming to provide vital support to those in need during a time of silent suffering.Samantha Ruth's journey into the world of grief and mental health support is deeply personal. As a widow who unexpectedly lost her husband, she found herself in a position where society expected her, as a trauma specialist, to quickly bounce back. However, Samantha couldn't and wouldn't simply move on without addressing her own grief. She faced a critical gap in the support system available for people with her background and experience. In response, she founded Counseling PLUS concierge services to ensure that individuals facing grief and mental health challenges have access to the highest level of support.The three driving forces behind Samantha's business are as follows:Filling the Service Gap: Samantha's services address the critical need for better grief and mental health support. She recognized the lack of comprehensive, effective services and decided to bridge this gap.Changing Perceptions: Samantha aims to reshape society's view of grief and mental illness, eliminating the fear of judgment, labels, and repercussions that often deter individuals from seeking help. Her goal is to make it possible for people to access the support they genuinely deserve.Honoring Her Late Husband: In memory of her beloved husband, Samantha's work is a heartfelt tribute to him, reflecting her deep commitment to helping others navigate their grief and mental health challenges.This December, Samantha Ruth is launching a groundbreaking event, "Healing Together Through the Holidays 7-day Summit," which takes place from December 2nd to 8th. The summit aligns with National Grief Awareness Week, a vital but often overlooked week on calendars, falling between Thanksgiving and Christmas. It is a time when millions of people silently suffer the weight of grief.The Summit is designed to provide much-needed support to individuals during the challenging holiday season. It not only offers practical assistance for those dealing with grief and mental health issues but also aims to draw attention to the importance of National Grief Awareness Week. Samantha Ruth's goal is to ensure this significant week is recognized and marked on calendars to raise awareness and provide the support that so many people desperately need.Samantha Ruth's work is a testament to her commitment to breaking down the stigma associated with grief and mental illness. Her message is simple yet powerful, encapsulated in her personal quote: "What makes you different makes you beautiful."For more information about Samantha Ruth and her impactful initiatives, please visit her website and connect with her on Facebook

