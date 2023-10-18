Taste Modulators Market Projected To Surpass US$ 13.64 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 10.97%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The taste modulators market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% from a market size of US$6.583 billion in 2021 to reach US$13.644 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the taste modulators market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$13.644 billion by 2028.The taste modulators market is expected to experience substantial growth, primarily driven by the growing consumer demand for low-calorie, sugar-free, and low-sodium products. Additionally, increasing consumer awareness about the negative impacts of excessive salt consumption paves the way for market expansion. Furthermore, the market is expected to be boosted by growing consumer interest in clean-label products and the rise in disposable income.Taste modulators are essential substances used to enhance the flavor of the final product, especially when there is a need to reduce calorie, salt, and fat content on a global scale. They are typically employed to eliminate unpleasant tastes associated with certain ingredients and pharmaceutical compounds. The most commonly used modulators include sweetness enhancers, salt diminishers, and bitterness inhibitors. These substances are also referred to as flavor enhancers, masking agents, bitterness suppressors, sugar extenders, and salt substitutes.The taste modulators market is experiencing positive growth due to the increasing demand for food and beverage products is driving the need for taste modulators. The food and beverage industry is continually striving to create clean-label products with low sugar, low calorie, and low sodium content while preserving taste, texture, and functionality. Additionally, the rising prevalence of conditions like obesity, diabetes , and metabolic syndrome, coupled with heightened consumer awareness, is contributing to the positive growth of the taste modulators market. Companies like Flavorchem have introduced products like Taste Mod Sweet to enhance sweetness in beverages without compromising taste or nutrition, addressing the demand for reduced-sugar drinks. Stringent regulations and international standards for sweet and salt-reducing ingredients, as well as ongoing research on positive allosteric modulators, are significant factors influencing the market's growth. Additionally, continuous product launches by key market players with innovative flavors and textures are creating new opportunities for market participants in the forecast period.Access sample report or view details:Based on the type, the taste modulators market is bifurcated into sweet modulators, salt modulators, and fat modulators. The sweet modulators segment is anticipated to dominate the taste modulators market, primarily due to the increasing emphasis on reducing sugar consumption, greater awareness of the adverse effects of sugar, a rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity, heightened demand for healthier and lower-calorie food options, and a wide array of applications.By application, the taste modulators market is categorized into food and beverage. The beverages segment shows substantial growth in the market share. This can be attributed to the robust demand for healthy and functional beverages, extensive utilization of taste modulators in non-alcoholic drink drinks, significant growth within the beverage industry, and increased efforts by beverage manufacturers to promote clean-label products.Geographically, the taste modulators market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant position in the forecast period. The increasing demand for taste modulators is particularly prominent in growing markets like India and China, driven by heightened consumer health awareness, urbanization, and increasing disposable income. These regions are witnessing market expansion due to their well-established food and beverage industry. Additionally, the shift in dietary preferences and the rising demand for low-calorie food and beverages are contributing to the growth of the taste modulators market in these areas.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the taste modulators market that have been covered include DSM N.V, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Sensient Technologies Corporation, The Flavor Factory, Kerry Inc, Givaudan, Ingredion Incorporated, Flavorchem Corporation, Firmenich, and Synergy Flavors among other major market players.The market analytics report segments the taste modulators market on the following basis:.By TypeoSweet ModulatorsoSalt ModulatorsoFat Modulators.By ApplicationoFood.Bakery and Confectionery Products.Dairy Products.Snacks & Savory Products.Meat Products.OthersoBeverage.Alcoholic Beverages.Non-Alcoholic Beverages.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.DSM N.V..International Flavors & Fragrances Inc..Sensient Technologies Corporation.The Flavor Factory.Kerry Inc.Givaudan.Ingredion Incorporated.Flavorchem Corporation.Firmenich.Synergy FlavorsExplore More Reports:.Flavor Enhancer Market:.Food Inclusions Market:.Flavors and Fragrances Market:

