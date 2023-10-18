Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Size To Reach USD 88.68 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period include increasing demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and rising prevalence of diabetes globally. Diabetes affects around 422 million people globally, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.6 million fatalities per year. Over the last few decades, both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have significantly increased, which is expected to boost demand for Fc fusion proteins, and in turn augment revenue growth of the market.

Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At:

Restraints:

However, when Fc fusion protein is marketed or used in clinical trials, it is subject to stringent regulations, which is expected to limit the global Fc fusion protein market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, market revenue growth is expected to be limited to a certain extent by concerns regarding certain side effects of recombinant Eloctate with Fc fusion protein, which is used to treat hemophilia.

Growth Projections:

Global Fc fusion protein market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% and market size is expected to increase from USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 to USD 88.68 Billion in 2032. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and increased usage of Fc fusion proteins as drugs.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The global distribution network was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The COVID 19 pandemic has adversely affected the primary healthcare systems around the world, causing activities related to routine vaccines to be disrupted and noncommunicable diseases to be neglected, among others. However, increasing research and development initiatives to develop effective coronavirus vaccines using Fc fusion protein are expected to boost market growth going ahead.

Current Trends and Innovations:

A significant factor expected to generate growth opportunities in the Fc fusion protein market in the near future is government initiatives to develop fusion protein biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration created the Biologics Price Competition and Innovations Act (BPCIA) to streamline the approval of biosimilar and interchangeable biopharmaceuticals, which is expected to provide additional chronic disease treatment options, improve accessibility to life-saving drugs, and potentially lower healthcare costs by competition.

Check Discount on this Report at@

Geographical Outlook:

The Asia Pacific Fc fusion proteins market revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rising awareness regarding the advantages of Fc fusion protein-based medicines in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Scope of Research