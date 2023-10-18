Global Fc Fusion Protein Market Size To Reach USD 88.68 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Market Scenario:
The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.
Drivers:
Some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period include increasing demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and rising prevalence of diabetes globally. Diabetes affects around 422 million people globally, the majority of whom live in low- and middle-income countries, and diabetes is directly responsible for 1.6 million fatalities per year. Over the last few decades, both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have significantly increased, which is expected to boost demand for Fc fusion proteins, and in turn augment revenue growth of the market.
Restraints:
However, when Fc fusion protein is marketed or used in clinical trials, it is subject to stringent regulations, which is expected to limit the global Fc fusion protein market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, market revenue growth is expected to be limited to a certain extent by concerns regarding certain side effects of recombinant Eloctate with Fc fusion protein, which is used to treat hemophilia.
Growth Projections:
Global Fc fusion protein market revenue is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% and market size is expected to increase from USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 to USD 88.68 Billion in 2032. Market revenue growth is expected to be driven by rising demand for Fc fusion proteins in non-clinical applications and increased usage of Fc fusion proteins as drugs.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The global distribution network was interrupted by the Covid-19 outbreak. The COVID 19 pandemic has adversely affected the primary healthcare systems around the world, causing activities related to routine vaccines to be disrupted and noncommunicable diseases to be neglected, among others. However, increasing research and development initiatives to develop effective coronavirus vaccines using Fc fusion protein are expected to boost market growth going ahead.
Current Trends and Innovations:
A significant factor expected to generate growth opportunities in the Fc fusion protein market in the near future is government initiatives to develop fusion protein biosimilars. The US Food and Drug Administration created the Biologics Price Competition and Innovations Act (BPCIA) to streamline the approval of biosimilar and interchangeable biopharmaceuticals, which is expected to provide additional chronic disease treatment options, improve accessibility to life-saving drugs, and potentially lower healthcare costs by competition.
Geographical Outlook:
The Asia Pacific Fc fusion proteins market revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR over the forecast period, driven by rising awareness regarding the advantages of Fc fusion protein-based medicines in countries such as China, India, and Japan.
Scope of Research
| Report Details
| Outcome
| Market size in 2020
| USD 26.97 Billion
| CAGR (2021–2032)
| 10.5%
| Revenue forecast to 2032
| USD 88.68 Billion
| Base year for estimation
| 2020
| Historical data
| 2018–2019
| Forecast period
| 2021–2032
| Quantitative units
| Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2032
| Report coverage
| Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
| Segments covered
| Type, Therapeutic Area, Application, End-Use, and Region
| Regional scope
| North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
| Country scope
| U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA
| Key companies profiled
| Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc.
| Customization scope
| 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
Major Companies and Competitive Landscape
The global Fc fusion protein market is fairly fragmented, with a number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for majority market revenue. Key players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective Fc fusion protein. Some major players operating in the global Fc fusion protein market are:
Sanofi S.A. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Amgen Inc. Pfizer Inc. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB Eli Lilly and Company Astellas Pharma Inc. Bayer AG Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 3SBio Inc.
Strategic Development
In August 2020, Formation Biologics Inc., which is a protein engineering business specializing in biotherapeutics for cancer and fibrotic disorders was acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Forbius' TGF-beta program, including the lead experimental option, AVID200, as part of the acquisition. Primarily, Bristol-Myers Squibb intends to focus on AVID200 R&D in cancer detection, with the possibility of broadening its application to other therapeutic areas such as fibrosis. In July 2021, Amgen Inc. and Teneobio Inc. announced a deal in which Amgen would acquire Teneobio, which is a privately owned clinical-stage biotechnology firm focusing on a novel class of biologics known as Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies. Amgen's capabilities to develop advanced medicine in treating patients with severe diseases and commercialize best-in-class products will be strengthened by the acquisition of Teneobio.
Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc Fusion Protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)
Biosimilar Drugs Brands Drugs Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)
Eye Diseases Hemophilia Autoimmune Disease Diabetes Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)
In Vitro Immunohistochemistry Flow Cytometry Binding Assays Microarray Technologies In Vivo Bio-therapeutic Drugs End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)
Hospitals Ophthalmic Hospitals Oculoplastic Clinics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2032)
North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA
