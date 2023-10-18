Automated Collection Waste System Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends And Forecast By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Collection Waste System Market Expected to Reach $555.0 Million by 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others. The market is mainly driven by development of new infrastructural projects and healthcare facilities where large amount of waste is generated and treated by underground vacuum system.

The global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report:

In terms of region, the global automated waste collection system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Due to the adoption of smart waste management solutions in London, Barcelona, Stockholm, and Copenhagen, Europe is expected to hold the highest share of the global automated garbage collection system market.

The automated waste collection system market in North America is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace in the forecast period, since the federal governments are investing in cleanliness and development of waste collection systems. In Asia-Pacific, the AWCS is expected to grow due to rapid development of urbanization and high population growth.

For instance, in March 2019, the city of Montreal invested $3 million in a plan to install an automated vacuum collection system in the Quartier des Spectacles entertainment district. In the Middle East, the world's largest AWCS is being built in the vicinity of Islam's holiest mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia to handle 600 tons of waste each day.

Make Purchase Enquiry for This Research @

Key Segments:

By Type

Full vacuum system

Gravity vacuum system

By OPERATION

Stationary

Mobile

By APPLICATION

Airports

Hospitals

Industries

Food markets

Sporting stadium

Others

Buy This Research Report @ ttps://

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the automated waste collection system market report include AMCS group, Caverion Corporation, Aerbin ApS, MariMatic Oy, Envac Group, Logiwaste AB, AWC Berhad Group, Ros Roca SA, Greenwave Solutions, STREAM environment.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn