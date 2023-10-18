Corrugated Mailers Industry Soars With A 7.0% CAGR, Anticipated To Reach US$ 7.1 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The global corrugated mailers industry is expected to grow from US$ 3.6 Billion in 2022 to US$ 7.1 Billion by 2032, with overall sales accelerating at 7.0% CAGR throughout the forecast period. rising usage of corrugated mailers across residential, commercial, and institutional sectors is a key factor driving the global industry.Corrugated mailers are packaging solutions that possess durability and strength along with excellent adhesion which acts as a utility for numerous end-use industries. These lightweight packaging solutions are gaining worldwide popularity due to their increasing usage across thriving e-commerce industry.Demand for corrugated mailers is increasing as a result of consumer intolerance for plastic and its harmful impact on the environment. The outpouring demand for corrugated mailers from globally renowned courier and postal organizations such as DHL, FedEx, etc. is being influenced by rising cross-border purchasing and population migrating towards urban areas across all the regions.The evolution of trends such as improving customer retention, corrugated mailers with modest printing, and strong aesthetics are boosting e-commerce sales. Popular fragile and delicate consumer goods, like electronics, ceramic objects, and glassware are transported in stiff corrugated mailers.E-commerce platforms, as well as postal and mail service providers, are continuously searching for impactful packaging products that could lower overall package prices and have eye-catching features along with ensuring the protection of goods till delivery. As a result, they are adopting corrugated mailers.Request for a sample of this research report:The expansion of the corrugated mailers industry is projected to be fuelled by the increase in demand for packaging solutions across several end-use industries. The reason behind the growing popularity of corrugated mailers is benefits including low cost and supreme protection, which are having a direct positive impact on sales.Key Takeaways from the Corrugated Mailers IndustryBased on product type, the C-flute is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 1.3 Billion between 2022 and 2032.By end use, the commercial segment is expected to expand 1.6 times over the upcoming decade.South Asia is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing corrugated mailers industry owing to rising demand from institutional and commercial sectors.With the growing demand for packaging solutions made up of sustainable raw materials, North America will hold a substantial share of the global industry through 2032.China's corrugated mailers industry is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 616 Million by 2032.“The remarkable shift in consumer buying patterns resulting in adoption of online shopping is expected to boost the sales of packaging solutions such as corrugated mailers that are compatible with the e-commerce industry and made of sustainable materials,” – says Ismail Sutaria, Principal consultant at Future Market InsightsTrends of Biodegradability to Drive the Sales of Corrugated MailersGrowing environmental concerns and implementation of stringent regulations are prompting packaging giants and end-use industries to shift towards biodegradable packaging solutions. The biodegradable packaging solutions are free from any toxicity, do not harm the environment in any way, and degrade automatically without any effort. On the back of these factors, the demand for biodegradable packaging is rising among the end-use industries which drives the demand for corrugated mailers as they possess the biodegradability feature.In addition, corrugated mailers that are biodegradable require fewer resources and lower production costs. Unlike fossil-based materials, paper leaves a lesser impact on the environment and is known to have a lower carbon footprint when compared to conventional packaging materials such as plastics, glass, and metals. Thus, these rigid paper containers help in reducing the carbon footprint.As the packaging trend has evolved from just convenient to convenient and sustainable, the usage of paper in different end-use industries has grown immensely. Thus, the trend of using biodegradable packaging solutions will continue to propel the demand for corrugated mailers during the forecast period.Who is Winning?Smurfit Kappa Group plcPregis LLCMondi plcDS Smith plcBox IndustryWestRock CompanyInternational Paper CompanyGWP GroupAccurate Box Company, Inc.VSL Packaging Company USAPakFactoryShanghai DE Printed BoxNorthwest Paper BoxU-PackPurchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Key Segmentations-By Product Type:C FluteB FluteE FluteF FluteOthers (N Flute, A Flute)By Wall Type:Single WallDouble WallTriple WallBy End Use:CommercialInstitutionalHouseholdBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeSouth AsiaEast AsiaMiddle East & AfricaOceaniaAuthorIsmail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in industry research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.Explore Trending Reports of Packaging-Corrugated Box Industry Size : The industry valuation is expected to grow from US$ 140.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 213.9 billion in 2033.Heavy Duty Corrugated Packaging Industry Growth : The global industry is set to account for a valuation of US$ 20983.4 million in 2023 pushing the industry size to US$ 34179.75 million in 2033

