DAW Systems, Inc. (Scriptsure Cloud ERX) Winner Of 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award

Annual Award Celebrates Healthcare Leaders for Performance, Innovation and Accuracy

ALBANY, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DAW Systems, Inc. – ScriptSure Cloud ERX has received the 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award TM for Highest Performance, the healthcare industry's premier recognition of leaders in e-prescription accuracy as well as adoption of technology that improves patient safety and healthcare delivery.DAW Systems, Inc., an electronic prescribing vendor, joins 10 other healthcare industry leaders from across the Surescripts Network Alliance® who have achieved excellence across three categories, including Highest Performance, Innovation and RxChange Champion and share a commitment to advancing patient care across the country.DAW Systems, Inc. core application, ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing, incorporates extensive functionality from the Surescripts' network that end users and vendor EHR partners use to satisfy all their e-prescribing needs. The ScriptSure application delivers best-in-class user experience by combining beautiful design and workflows, full e-prescribing feature and tools, drug databases with drug checking and e-prescribing network connectivity. Designed to prioritize medical professionals' needs, ScriptSure Cloud ERX not only ensures ease of use, but also champions patient safety and operational efficiency, thereby reducing overall healthcare costs."We are delighted to announce our achievement in winning the 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award for Highest Accuracy, marking the 11th consecutive year of recognition within the Surescripts' network,” said Adam Forman, Chief Operating Officer of DAW Systems, Inc.“Our ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing application stands out for its unparalleled performance, seamlessly blending intuitive workflows, innovation, and strict industry compliance. We extend our gratitude to our dedicated staff for their unwavering efforts and express appreciation to Surescripts for their consistent support and partnership throughout the years.”Adam Forman went on to say,“Our goal is to continually improve and elevate ScriptSure Cloud E-Prescribing, ensuring it remains a best-in-class application with a comprehensive feature set that addresses the evolving needs of medical professionals and our valued EHR partners."“With more than 2.34 billion e-prescriptions filled in 2022, it is essential that we work together across the Surescripts Network Alliance to achieve the highest standards for prescription accuracy and patient safety,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts.“The 2023 White Coat Award winners are moving prescription accuracy and performance forward by working tirelessly to protect patient safety, accelerate time to therapy by eliminating confusion and rework, and helping ensure patients get the best possible care.”The 2023 Surescripts White Coat Award recognizes health systems, pharmacies, pharmacy technology vendors and electronic health records (EHR) vendors that help deliver clear and accurate electronic prescriptions, eliminate confusion and time-consuming phone calls and faxes, and give patients better access to the medications they need.###About SureScriptsOur purpose is to serve the nation with the single most trusted and capable health information network, built to increase patient safety, lower costs and ensure quality care. Since 2001, Surescripts has led the movement to turn data into actionable intelligence and convened the Surescripts Network AllianceTM to enhance prescribing, inform care decisions and advance the healthcare industry. To learn more, visitAbout DAW Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure Cloud ERX)DAW Systems, Inc. develops ScriptSure software enabling all provider specialties and vendor partners with E-Prescribing, medication management functions and medication history reporting. Our ScriptSure E-Prescribing application has been ranked #1 by combining First Databank clinical databases, Surescripts® network certifications for Prescription Routing services, web-based architecture and the best workflow methods. Accolades include Surescripts White Coat awards, successful completion of EHNAC certification for CEAP and EPCS-CP accreditations and 2015 CURES Update. To learn more, visit

