New Book Dives Into A Gripping Intergenerational Showdown In 1980S Kansas

Brace for an intergenerational showdown

SHIT THAT WE SHOULD NEVER PASS ALONG, AND ALL THAT WE CAN NOT LEAVE BEHIND by M.J. Boin De

- Amazon reviewerUNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare yourself for an unapologetically raw and thought-provoking narrative in the groundbreaking new book, Shit That We Should Never Pass Along , and All That We Can Not Leave Behind by author M.J. Boin De . This riveting tale, set in late 1980s rural Kansas, explores the captivating journey of a strong-willed protagonist, Mara, as she confronts the complex dynamics of her family and community.Readers will be transported to a time when generational gaps were more than just differences in ideology – they were battlegrounds. The story centers on Mara, whose mother is a forward-thinking investigative professional, deeply immersed in the social justice issues of the era. Mara's life takes an unexpected turn when her mother divorces Mara's abusive stepfather, propelling their family from city life to the rural heartland of Kansas.Shit That We Should Never Pass Along, and All That We Can Not Leave Behind provides a thought-provoking narrative that seamlessly blends the Baby Boomer and Generation X perspectives. The story unravels in the midst of generational divides, double standards, and the unsolicited opinions of the small-town community's pretentious know-it-alls. Throughout this engaging tale, Mara is determined to demonstrate that true wisdom lies in understanding and compassion, transcending differences.The gripping narrative doesn't shy away from exploring challenging topics, including childhood abuse, racism, abortion, religion, and the dynamics of familial elitism. As a result, readers can expect a rollercoaster of emotions, ranging from laughter to tears. Mara's journey underscores the importance of finding common ground and love in the most trying times, even when it appears impossible.Shit That We Should Never Pass Along, and All That We Can Not Leave Behind is a bold exploration of generational clashes, an ode to the power of love, and a testament to the challenges faced by humanity throughout the ages. This book is guaranteed to provoke and entertain readers, all while shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of those who have come before us.“The book is an interesting story that will really leave you pondering a lot about your personal existence, your generation, and those who have come and gone. If you are seeking a good read that will leave you wanting more long after you have finished reading it, this is most certainly the one to take the time to consider immersing yourself in.” -Amazon reviewer"Shit That We Should Never Pass Along, And All That We Cannot Leave Behind offers a compelling and authentic narrative of intergenerational conflict amidst trauma and triumph. The title's curiosity factor pays off as the book balances dark and light tones, providing a unique and raw reading experience. It's not for everyone due to its offensive nature, but it captures the essence of generational tensions effectively.” -Amazon reviewer“A well-written, slow-pacing, and intense drama and literary fiction novel with interesting, diverse, and well-developed characters. It's a long but interesting read designed for mature audiences only. It showcases many important concepts and aspects of human life, including love, generational gap, the influence of culture and family to one's psychosocial development. Deep down, it's a book that aims to enlighten readers and make them think about crucial issues that plague our modern society and life, including the importance of social support systems, political corruption and social inequality, among others. 10/10 from me.” -Amazon reviewerShit That We Should Never Pass Along, and All That We Can Not Leave Behind is available on Amazon and other retail outlets where books are sold.About the author:M.J. Boin De was born and raised in Kansas City, Kansas. She is a mother before she is anything else. She has a dual B.S. from Kansas State University in Criminology and Sociology. She also holds a Masters Degree in Special Education from Grand Canyon University. Her first published book "Shit That We Should Never Pass Along, And All That We Cannot Leave Behind" is a Fictional Memoir, with the trauma based in real life experiences. As a writer Boin De hopes to continue publishing books that continue to speak in, to, and through to as many universal experiences that every generation currently living finds relative, meaningful, and evaluative in nature. Her debut book is the only memoir Boin De will publish. But she has no intention of stopping herself from finding ways to influx personal and social highlights no matter where her next characters find themselves in space and time. Boin De has a strong preference for wiring in mature and controversial themes.

