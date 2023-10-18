AUVSI Urges Swift Senate Vote To Confirm Mike Whitaker As FAA Administrator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee advanced Michael Whitaker's nomination for Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) with unanimous, bipartisan support. On behalf of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), President and CEO Brian Wynne issued the following statement:

“The advanced aviation industry is ready to support the transition to a national airspace system that supports U.S. global aviation leadership, is more technologically advanced, has higher safety standards, and welcomes new entrants. To meet the challenges and opportunities of this new aviation era, the FAA needs a Senate-confirmed Administrator.

As he demonstrated at his nomination hearing, Mike Whitaker's aviation experience and vision for the FAA make him a strong choice for the leadership role. AUVSI urges Senate leadership to bring Mr. Whitaker's nomination for a floor vote without delay, and we urge Senators on both sides of the aisle to vote in favor of his nomination.”

###

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) - the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics - represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI .

Chelsie Jeppson

AUVSI

+ +1 571-255-7786

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube