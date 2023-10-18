Prosafe SE: Resignation Of Board Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Alf C. Thorkildsen has notified the Chair of the Board of Directors that he resigns as Director due to other commitments. Mr Thorkildsen has been a member of Prosafe's Board of Directors since 2020 and Deputy Chair since 2022. His resignation has been accepted and is effective immediately.Glen O. Rødland, Chair says:“The Board wishes to thank Alf for his significant contributions during is term in office and the close collaboration over the years.”Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer toStavanger, 18 October 2023Prosafe SE