Workworld: Turning The Tide: From Stroke Victim To Helping Others

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkWorld International, a groundbreaking online platform, is proud to announce its mission to provide vital assistance to senior citizens across Canada.



WorkWorld is dedicated to making life easier for seniors who need help with small projects and everyday tasks around their homes.

The inspiration for WorkWorld stems from Managing Director's Angus Poulain's personal experience, a life-changing event that occurred last year when he suffered a stroke. During his recovery, Angus faced the daunting challenge of finding assistance with simple, yet essential tasks such as trimming hedges, and cleaning the garage. These tasks, often taken for granted, became significant hurdles during his rehabilitation.

Angus's experience highlighted the difficulties faced by many seniors who require a helping hand with their day-to-day chores. Determined to make a difference, he changed the direction of WorkWorld International to address this pressing issue.

WorkWorld has tirelessly worked to assemble a vast database of dedicated workers who are eager to assist seniors in various communities and at the same time earn extra money in their spare time. This platform is designed with a focus on trust, convenience, and peace of mind for both seniors and the dedicated workers who are rated and who are here to help.

Key Features of WorkWorld:

Trusted Workers: All workers are rigorously vetted and background-checked to ensure the highest level of trust and reliability.

Convenient Booking: Seniors can easily schedule assistance for tasks through the user-friendly WorkWorld website or contact WorkWorld directly @ 1-800-340-3844.

Flexible Services: WorkWorld offers a wide range of services, from gardening to cleaning, ensuring seniors have help available for all their needs.

Peace of Mind: Families of seniors can rest assured knowing their loved ones are in good hands with WorkWorld's dedicated workers.

Today, WorkWorld is proud to announce its availability in major cities across Canada. The platform's expansion aims to make a positive impact on the lives of countless seniors and their families across Canada.

Angus Poulain, the founder of WorkWorld, expressed his excitement about the platform's growth, stating, "Our mission is to provide seniors with the support they need to live comfortably and independently. We are thrilled to extend our services to even more cities and communities across Canada."



For more information about WorkWorld International and its services, please visit workworld .



Want to Learn More





Tags seniors help stroke victim Greater Toronto Area chores task seniors help gig economy workers student workers WorkWorld Assistance Related Links